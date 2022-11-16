Read full article on original website
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) topline grows 3%
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) stock fell 4.61% (As on November 19, 11:43:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending. Retail spending in China has sagged this year alongside the government’s strict zero-COVID policies that have led to frequent snap lockdowns and hurt economic activity. The company has also yet to fully recover from a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector that has curtailed growth opportunities. Non-GAAP net income was RMB33,820 million (US$4,754 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,112 million (US$6,623 million), an increase of 31% compared to RMB35,830 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB35,709 million (US$5,020 million), an increase of 61% compared to RMB22,239 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts EBITDA Loss
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell 8.99% (As on November 16, 11:07:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Aerospace sales were up $16.4 million, or 17.1%, while Test System sales increased $3.2 million. Consolidated net loss was $14.9 million, compared with net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million, or 0.6% of consolidated sales, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, or 2.5% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Bookings were $184.2 million in the quarter resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter reached another record of $547.1 million for the fourth consecutive quarter. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million and capital expenditures in the quarter were $1.8 million. Net debt was up to $156.4 million, compared with $133.2 million at the end of 2021. As of November 11, 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 million in cash and $25.0 million of total liquidity.
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) EBITDA increases
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 6.53% (As on November 16, 11:09:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Revenue related to the BPO 2.0 clients won since fiscal year 2016 grew 44.3% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents 76% of the quarterly revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin increased to 5.0%, compared to 0.8% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.3%, compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger operating results partially offset by an increased use of working capital. Capex was $3.6 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $56.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $50.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to total borrowings of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2022. DSOs were 59 days in the first quarter, down 4 days compared to prior year, and up 4 days sequentially.
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) beats revenue estimates
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry, stock rose 0.41% (As on November 11, 11:24:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted net income grew 18.2%. Contract backlog stands at $6.2 billion at September 30, 2022, achieving a new record and reflecting 15.1% organic growth from December 31, 2021. Like net revenue, organic backlog growth was achieved across all the regional and business operating units. Double-digit organic backlog growth continued in US operations, which led the regions with 20.9%, and in Infrastructure, Buildings, and Energy & Resources. Contract backlog represents approximately 14 months of work—an increase of one month from December 31, 2021. Operating cash flows amounted to an inflow of $93.1 million compared to an inflow of $101.0 million in the prior period reflecting the expected disruptions from the Cardno integration, particularly the financial system migration. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) at September 30, 2022 was 1.9x, remaining within Stantec’s internal target range of 1.0x to 2.0x.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) misses Wall Street’s expectations
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stock plunges 17.59% (As on November 16, 11:10:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street’s estimates, while the automotive aftermarket parts provider lowered its full-year profit outlook on foreign exchange headwinds. Adjusted operating income decreased 5.8% to $258.0 million. Adjusted operating income margin was 9.8% of Net sales compared with 10.4% of Net sales. Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.1 million through the third quarter of 2022 versus $924.9 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and working capital. Free cash flow through the third quarter of 2022 was $149.5 million compared with $734.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) lowers guidance
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) topline grows 9%
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stock rose 0.94% (As on November 16, 11:07:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company WMT beats third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates as Americans across income levels bought the company’s low-priced groceries. Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion, down from a profit of $3.11 billion, a year earlier. The company has recorded a charge of nearly $3.33 billion, or $1.05 a share, as part of opioid-related legal charges. It announced a nationwide settlement of $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local and tribal governments. As online sales grow, Walmart’s ad business has grown, too. Its global advertising business grew more than 30% year over year, led by gains in the U.S. In the third quarter, Walmart had the highest ad spend all year for sponsored search, a type of ad that suggests products as people browse online. The company lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. Amid persistent inflation, investors have been nervously eyeing how consumer spending pans out during the crucial holiday season, when retailers make more than a third of their annual profits.
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Strong Orders
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stock rose 2.58% (As on November 19, 11:46:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. During the quarter, orders were record high at $1,570 million, up 5% year over year, owing to the strength and resiliency of the business model led by strategic efforts to diversify the industry exposure. Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was a record high at $386 million compared with $338 million in the year-earlier quarter. Cash flow from operations was $398 million, compared with $368 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of October 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.04 billion with $1,793 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of $2,052 million and $1,791 million in the prior-year period.
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock surges 20.04% (As on November 17, 11:29:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 driven primarily by a better merchandise margin rate and favorability in SG&A expenses. The company’s Men’s business continued to significantly outpace the shop with the launch of Leather & Brandy and Coffee & Whiskey, which exceeded the expectations. Body Care outpaced the shop in the third quarter. Fine fragrance mists had a strong quarter that was bolstered by the new fragrance, Fall in Bloom, that met the customer mindset during this time of year. Home Fragrance performance was in line with the shop driven by strength in Wallflowers. Soaps performed well, outpacing the shop, as the company continues to expand the new formulation that is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes. The relaunch of Gel Soap has been performing well. The company has recently launched a test of MOXY products online and in 11 stores. This new line includes face and hair care products and dietary supplements designed to help customers reach their skin, hair and wellness goals from the inside out.
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) raises the outlook
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stock fell 3.59% (As on November 17, 11:26:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company reported better than expected results and raised its full year outlook. Same store sales rose 2.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home-improvement business rose 3% in the reported quarter. Pro-customer sales jumped 19%, recording the 10th consecutive quarter of a double-digit increase. Gross profit rose up 3% year over year to $7,818 million, while gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 33.3%. Operating income amounted to $4,229 million, up 0.5% year over year. Operating margin significantly contracted to 3.93% from 12.17% recorded in the year-earlier quarter. LOW ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,192 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $32,904 million and shareholders’ deficit of $12,868 million. Lowe’s generated cash flow from operations of $8,138 million for the nine months ended Oct 28, 2022. Capital expenditures amounted to $1,090 million. As of Oct 28, 2022, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home-improvement and hardware stores across the United States and Canada. LOW serviced nearly 212 dealer-owned stores.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Suspends Blizzard Games
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stock fell 5.75% (As on November 19, 11:46:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 24.4 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in net revenues during the third quarter of this year, an increase of 10.1 percent year-on-year. Games and related value-added services net revenues came in at 18.7 billion yuan during the quarter ending in September, up 9.1 percent from a year ago. Cloud Music, the music streaming arm of NetEase, saw its net revenues rise 22.5 percent on a yearly basis to 2.4 billion yuan. Youdao, an intelligent learning firm under NetEase, posted 1.4 billion yuan in net revenue, up 1.1 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion).
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Topline Rises
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock fell 6.09% (As on November 17, 11:30:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 has reported 24% increase in the revenues to $352 million, including a 30% increase in interest income to $48 million, compared to the prior year quarter. The average sales price increased 13% and unit sales volume increased 7%. The sales volume productivity of 34.4 units sold per dealership per month for the quarter was up 5% compared to the prior year quarter and up 2% sequentially. The company has ended the quarter with more than 98,600 customers, nearly 6% more than at this time last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables were 5.8% for the quarter, above the five-year average of 5.6% and below the ten-year average of 6.3%. The company is adjusting retail vehicle and service contract prices to offset inflationary pressures while being mindful of affordability challenges. As both capital costs and credit losses have risen, the competitors’ offerings have tightened, and the company is seeing competitors close their doors.
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Mixed Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global leader in online vehicle auctions, stock fell 0.064% (As on November 17, 11:28:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23 as it absorbed higher costs following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150mph, the first such Category 4 storm to impact Southwest Florida since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Hurricane Ian adversely impacted the operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 resulting in additional costs of approximately $25 million. These costs included premiums for subhaulers, labor costs incurred from overtime, and travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region. The online auctions and vehicle remarketing services provider reported net income of $245.8 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, down from net income of $260.4 million, a year earlier.
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock rose 12.01% (As on November 19, 11:45:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021. Operating margin for the period was 9.8% versus 11.4% last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Comparable Sales Increases
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 2.27% (As on November 17, 11:28:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income was $1.0 billion in third quarter 2022, down 49.2 percent from $2.0 billion in 2021, driven primarily by a decline in the Company’s gross margin rate. Third quarter operating income margin rate was 3.9 percent in 2022, compared with 7.8 percent in 2021. Third quarter gross margin rate was 24.7 percent, compared with 28.0 percent in 2021. This year’s gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, inventory shrink, and merchandise and freight costs, net of retail price increases, compared with last year. The gross margin rate was pressured by increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers and the costs of managing early receipts of inventory, with a slight offset from favorable category mix. For the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 14.6 percent, compared with 31.3 percent for the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in third quarter 2022.
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 15, 2022
EUR/JPY is trading near the trendline and attempting to continue the upward movement. There is no major bearish reaction yet which means there is a chance of upward continuation to the target of 148.50 – 151.50. On the lower side, if the pair continues moving lower then 140.50 is the support level to watch.
USD/CAD Falls Below 1.3250 After Consumer Sentiment Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 1.3250 level after preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data for November. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now seems to have fallen to trade several levels below the 100hour moving...
