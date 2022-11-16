MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is investigating whether a homeless woman may have been run over by a semi-truck while she slept on the sidewalk. "The initial investigation does show that she was possibly run over or hit by an unknown type of vehicle. We believe it to be a tractor trailer or a semi, but we don't know if she was deceased before the accident or if the accident caused her to die," said Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO