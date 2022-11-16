Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Injured Following DUI Crash in Fresno County
Suspected DUI Crash Near Firebaugh Sends Three to the Hospital. Three people were hospitalized for injuries following a multi-vehicle accident involving a suspected drunk driver. The crash happened north of Firebaugh in Fresno County. Details of the Firebaugh Injury Crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a call for...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider
Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
52-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atwater (Atwater, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two at 5:17 p.m. A 52-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sedan east on Avenue Two when she tried to make a left turn onto Santa Fe Drive. In doing so, she cut in front of a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 39-year-old Antonio Rojas. The front of the Toyota collided with the front of the Nissan.
Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self
MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say. The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue. While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue. Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood. Osgood was monitored...
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Modesto was illegally crossing when accident happened
MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Modesto after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a driver. According to Modesto police, it happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McHenry and Union Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 61-year-old man down in the road....
Homeless woman dead, possibly hit by semi-truck, in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is investigating whether a homeless woman may have been run over by a semi-truck while she slept on the sidewalk. "The initial investigation does show that she was possibly run over or hit by an unknown type of vehicle. We believe it to be a tractor trailer or a semi, but we don't know if she was deceased before the accident or if the accident caused her to die," said Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza.
19-Year-Old Zeferino Alvarado Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 152 and Delta Road at about 6:58 a.m. According to the officials, the victim was driving his 2021 Ford Mustang westbound on Highway 152 when it collided with a 2020 Autocar garbage truck.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced. The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced. Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a […]
1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
Merced mother speaks out after arrest in connection to baby's death
On Friday, the family gathered at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home for the viewing of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, remembering him for his smile and for being a blessing to the entire family.
Over 400 lbs of meth recovered in ‘major’ drug trafficking operation across multiple CA counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured The seizure was made by police with […]
Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of The post Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
yourcentralvalley.com
This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office made a gang arrest in the City of Salinas in early November. Miguel Sebastian, 30, was driving a stolen vehicle that was taken from a business on the 900 block of Work Street. The car had been modified to The post Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit cards in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after police say he used stolen credit cards at a local business in Madera. The suspect was captured on a security camera. If you have any information about the suspect or this incident, you can contact The Madera Police Department at 675-4220.
abc10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family
Modesto hit and run: Police are seeking the suspect who kept going after hitting and killing her. Meanwhile, her son is just seeking closure.
