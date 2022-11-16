Read full article on original website
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) topline grows 3%
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) stock fell 4.61% (As on November 19, 11:43:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending. Retail spending in China has sagged this year alongside the government’s strict zero-COVID policies that have led to frequent snap lockdowns and hurt economic activity. The company has also yet to fully recover from a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector that has curtailed growth opportunities. Non-GAAP net income was RMB33,820 million (US$4,754 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,112 million (US$6,623 million), an increase of 31% compared to RMB35,830 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB35,709 million (US$5,020 million), an increase of 61% compared to RMB22,239 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Strong Orders
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stock rose 2.58% (As on November 19, 11:46:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. During the quarter, orders were record high at $1,570 million, up 5% year over year, owing to the strength and resiliency of the business model led by strategic efforts to diversify the industry exposure. Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was a record high at $386 million compared with $338 million in the year-earlier quarter. Cash flow from operations was $398 million, compared with $368 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of October 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.04 billion with $1,793 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of $2,052 million and $1,791 million in the prior-year period.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Misses Earnings Expectations
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock fell 6.58% (As on November 19, 11:47:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported mixed third-quarter results as earnings missed after rising costs dented margins and the retailer pulled longer-term guidance, citing macro economic uncertainty. Comparable brand revenue has increased 8.1% with a 2-year comp of 25.0% and a 3-year comp of almost 50%. Gross margin rate is of 41.5% which was 220bps below last year, driven by higher shipping and freight costs with merchandise margin flat to last year with occupancy deleverage of 30bps. Occupancy costs increased 10.5% to $202 million. The company ended the quarter with $113 million in cash and generated $205 million in operating cash flow. The company’s investments in ecommerce and supply chain that primarily support ecommerce have shifted from less than 50% pre-COVID to approximately 85% of the estimated spend in 2022. The company expects this shift to hold at these levels or higher going forward.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) RPO Grows 38%
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) stock rose 8.76% (As on November 19, 11:44:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $266.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $170.3 million, for the fiscal first quarter 2022. The company has generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow and expanded the operating margins.
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) beats revenue estimates
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry, stock rose 0.41% (As on November 11, 11:24:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted net income grew 18.2%. Contract backlog stands at $6.2 billion at September 30, 2022, achieving a new record and reflecting 15.1% organic growth from December 31, 2021. Like net revenue, organic backlog growth was achieved across all the regional and business operating units. Double-digit organic backlog growth continued in US operations, which led the regions with 20.9%, and in Infrastructure, Buildings, and Energy & Resources. Contract backlog represents approximately 14 months of work—an increase of one month from December 31, 2021. Operating cash flows amounted to an inflow of $93.1 million compared to an inflow of $101.0 million in the prior period reflecting the expected disruptions from the Cardno integration, particularly the financial system migration. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) at September 30, 2022 was 1.9x, remaining within Stantec’s internal target range of 1.0x to 2.0x.
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts EBITDA Loss
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell 8.99% (As on November 16, 11:07:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Aerospace sales were up $16.4 million, or 17.1%, while Test System sales increased $3.2 million. Consolidated net loss was $14.9 million, compared with net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million, or 0.6% of consolidated sales, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, or 2.5% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Bookings were $184.2 million in the quarter resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter reached another record of $547.1 million for the fourth consecutive quarter. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million and capital expenditures in the quarter were $1.8 million. Net debt was up to $156.4 million, compared with $133.2 million at the end of 2021. As of November 11, 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 million in cash and $25.0 million of total liquidity.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Suspends Blizzard Games
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stock fell 5.75% (As on November 19, 11:46:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 24.4 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in net revenues during the third quarter of this year, an increase of 10.1 percent year-on-year. Games and related value-added services net revenues came in at 18.7 billion yuan during the quarter ending in September, up 9.1 percent from a year ago. Cloud Music, the music streaming arm of NetEase, saw its net revenues rise 22.5 percent on a yearly basis to 2.4 billion yuan. Youdao, an intelligent learning firm under NetEase, posted 1.4 billion yuan in net revenue, up 1.1 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion).
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) lowers guidance
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) misses Wall Street’s expectations
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stock plunges 17.59% (As on November 16, 11:10:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street’s estimates, while the automotive aftermarket parts provider lowered its full-year profit outlook on foreign exchange headwinds. Adjusted operating income decreased 5.8% to $258.0 million. Adjusted operating income margin was 9.8% of Net sales compared with 10.4% of Net sales. Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.1 million through the third quarter of 2022 versus $924.9 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and working capital. Free cash flow through the third quarter of 2022 was $149.5 million compared with $734.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) raises guidance
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock rose 3.10% (As on November 17, 11:27:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast amid easing supply chain hurdles and announced $600 million in severance and other charges related to a new restructuring, which could impact roughly 5% of its workforce. Cisco said it would book the charges over the next few quarters, which included some costs related to downsizing its office space as more people work in a hybrid home-and-office model. Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) at $23.2 billion, up 7% year over year and product ARR up 12% year over year. Total software revenue up 5% year over year and software subscription revenue up 11% year over year. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at $30.9 billion, up 3% year over year and product RPO up 5% year over year. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments was $19.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $19.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2022.
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) raises the outlook
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stock fell 3.59% (As on November 17, 11:26:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company reported better than expected results and raised its full year outlook. Same store sales rose 2.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home-improvement business rose 3% in the reported quarter. Pro-customer sales jumped 19%, recording the 10th consecutive quarter of a double-digit increase. Gross profit rose up 3% year over year to $7,818 million, while gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 33.3%. Operating income amounted to $4,229 million, up 0.5% year over year. Operating margin significantly contracted to 3.93% from 12.17% recorded in the year-earlier quarter. LOW ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,192 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $32,904 million and shareholders’ deficit of $12,868 million. Lowe’s generated cash flow from operations of $8,138 million for the nine months ended Oct 28, 2022. Capital expenditures amounted to $1,090 million. As of Oct 28, 2022, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home-improvement and hardware stores across the United States and Canada. LOW serviced nearly 212 dealer-owned stores.
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Mixed Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global leader in online vehicle auctions, stock fell 0.064% (As on November 17, 11:28:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23 as it absorbed higher costs following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150mph, the first such Category 4 storm to impact Southwest Florida since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Hurricane Ian adversely impacted the operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 resulting in additional costs of approximately $25 million. These costs included premiums for subhaulers, labor costs incurred from overtime, and travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region. The online auctions and vehicle remarketing services provider reported net income of $245.8 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, down from net income of $260.4 million, a year earlier.
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock rose 12.01% (As on November 19, 11:45:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021. Operating margin for the period was 9.8% versus 11.4% last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats topline expectations
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 0.082% (As on November 17, 11:27:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51% from a year ago. Nvidia’s gaming business, a segment that once drove its revenue, was hit by weak consumer demand.
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Comparable Sales Increases
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 2.27% (As on November 17, 11:28:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income was $1.0 billion in third quarter 2022, down 49.2 percent from $2.0 billion in 2021, driven primarily by a decline in the Company’s gross margin rate. Third quarter operating income margin rate was 3.9 percent in 2022, compared with 7.8 percent in 2021. Third quarter gross margin rate was 24.7 percent, compared with 28.0 percent in 2021. This year’s gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, inventory shrink, and merchandise and freight costs, net of retail price increases, compared with last year. The gross margin rate was pressured by increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers and the costs of managing early receipts of inventory, with a slight offset from favorable category mix. For the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 14.6 percent, compared with 31.3 percent for the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in third quarter 2022.
Genesis wanted $1 billion in rescue funds before halting withdrawals
Cryptocurrency lending platform Genesis was looking for an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors. The company seeks these funds before halting withdrawals after massive exposure to the bankrupt FTX exchange. Genesis seeks $1b in rescue funds. A Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday revealed this fundraiser’s details. The company...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 15, 2022
EUR/JPY is trading near the trendline and attempting to continue the upward movement. There is no major bearish reaction yet which means there is a chance of upward continuation to the target of 148.50 – 151.50. On the lower side, if the pair continues moving lower then 140.50 is the support level to watch.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 16, 2022
WTI crude oil formed lower highs and found support around $84.75 per barrel, creating a descending triangle pattern on its hourly chart. Price just bounced off the resistance and looks due for another test of support. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of...
US Dollar Index Falls to New 10-Week Lows On Weak Sentiment Data
The US dollar index on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 106.377 following the latest round of US data. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels...
