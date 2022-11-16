Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.

3 DAYS AGO