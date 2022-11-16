Read full article on original website
Related
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) RPO Grows 38%
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) stock rose 8.76% (As on November 19, 11:44:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $266.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $170.3 million, for the fiscal first quarter 2022. The company has generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow and expanded the operating margins.
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Strong Orders
Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stock rose 2.58% (As on November 19, 11:46:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. During the quarter, orders were record high at $1,570 million, up 5% year over year, owing to the strength and resiliency of the business model led by strategic efforts to diversify the industry exposure. Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was a record high at $386 million compared with $338 million in the year-earlier quarter. Cash flow from operations was $398 million, compared with $368 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $295 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of October 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.04 billion with $1,793 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of $2,052 million and $1,791 million in the prior-year period.
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) EBITDA increases
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 6.53% (As on November 16, 11:09:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Revenue related to the BPO 2.0 clients won since fiscal year 2016 grew 44.3% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents 76% of the quarterly revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin increased to 5.0%, compared to 0.8% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.3%, compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger operating results partially offset by an increased use of working capital. Capex was $3.6 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $56.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $50.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to total borrowings of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2022. DSOs were 59 days in the first quarter, down 4 days compared to prior year, and up 4 days sequentially.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) topline grows 3%
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) stock fell 4.61% (As on November 19, 11:43:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending. Retail spending in China has sagged this year alongside the government’s strict zero-COVID policies that have led to frequent snap lockdowns and hurt economic activity. The company has also yet to fully recover from a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector that has curtailed growth opportunities. Non-GAAP net income was RMB33,820 million (US$4,754 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,112 million (US$6,623 million), an increase of 31% compared to RMB35,830 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB35,709 million (US$5,020 million), an increase of 61% compared to RMB22,239 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Misses Earnings Expectations
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock fell 6.58% (As on November 19, 11:47:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported mixed third-quarter results as earnings missed after rising costs dented margins and the retailer pulled longer-term guidance, citing macro economic uncertainty. Comparable brand revenue has increased 8.1% with a 2-year comp of 25.0% and a 3-year comp of almost 50%. Gross margin rate is of 41.5% which was 220bps below last year, driven by higher shipping and freight costs with merchandise margin flat to last year with occupancy deleverage of 30bps. Occupancy costs increased 10.5% to $202 million. The company ended the quarter with $113 million in cash and generated $205 million in operating cash flow. The company’s investments in ecommerce and supply chain that primarily support ecommerce have shifted from less than 50% pre-COVID to approximately 85% of the estimated spend in 2022. The company expects this shift to hold at these levels or higher going forward.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) beats revenue estimates
Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), an international professional services company in the design and consulting industry, stock rose 0.41% (As on November 11, 11:24:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted net income grew 18.2%. Contract backlog stands at $6.2 billion at September 30, 2022, achieving a new record and reflecting 15.1% organic growth from December 31, 2021. Like net revenue, organic backlog growth was achieved across all the regional and business operating units. Double-digit organic backlog growth continued in US operations, which led the regions with 20.9%, and in Infrastructure, Buildings, and Energy & Resources. Contract backlog represents approximately 14 months of work—an increase of one month from December 31, 2021. Operating cash flows amounted to an inflow of $93.1 million compared to an inflow of $101.0 million in the prior period reflecting the expected disruptions from the Cardno integration, particularly the financial system migration. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) at September 30, 2022 was 1.9x, remaining within Stantec’s internal target range of 1.0x to 2.0x.
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) topline grows 9%
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stock rose 0.94% (As on November 16, 11:07:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company WMT beats third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates as Americans across income levels bought the company’s low-priced groceries. Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion, down from a profit of $3.11 billion, a year earlier. The company has recorded a charge of nearly $3.33 billion, or $1.05 a share, as part of opioid-related legal charges. It announced a nationwide settlement of $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local and tribal governments. As online sales grow, Walmart’s ad business has grown, too. Its global advertising business grew more than 30% year over year, led by gains in the U.S. In the third quarter, Walmart had the highest ad spend all year for sponsored search, a type of ad that suggests products as people browse online. The company lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. Amid persistent inflation, investors have been nervously eyeing how consumer spending pans out during the crucial holiday season, when retailers make more than a third of their annual profits.
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock surges 20.04% (As on November 17, 11:29:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 driven primarily by a better merchandise margin rate and favorability in SG&A expenses. The company’s Men’s business continued to significantly outpace the shop with the launch of Leather & Brandy and Coffee & Whiskey, which exceeded the expectations. Body Care outpaced the shop in the third quarter. Fine fragrance mists had a strong quarter that was bolstered by the new fragrance, Fall in Bloom, that met the customer mindset during this time of year. Home Fragrance performance was in line with the shop driven by strength in Wallflowers. Soaps performed well, outpacing the shop, as the company continues to expand the new formulation that is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes. The relaunch of Gel Soap has been performing well. The company has recently launched a test of MOXY products online and in 11 stores. This new line includes face and hair care products and dietary supplements designed to help customers reach their skin, hair and wellness goals from the inside out.
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Profit Falls
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, stock fell 10.97% (As on November 16, 11:06:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Fleet utilization was 84.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Debt was reduced by $36.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $157.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Navigator Magellan, a 1998-built 22,000 cbm LPG carrier to a third party for $12.7 million. The sale is expected to be completed later this month. On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a 60/40 joint venture agreement with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. with the intention to acquire a total of five ethylene capable liquefied carriers, made up of two 17,000 cbm, 2018-built and three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built vessels over the next twelve months for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $233.0 million.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Topline Rises
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock fell 6.09% (As on November 17, 11:30:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 has reported 24% increase in the revenues to $352 million, including a 30% increase in interest income to $48 million, compared to the prior year quarter. The average sales price increased 13% and unit sales volume increased 7%. The sales volume productivity of 34.4 units sold per dealership per month for the quarter was up 5% compared to the prior year quarter and up 2% sequentially. The company has ended the quarter with more than 98,600 customers, nearly 6% more than at this time last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables were 5.8% for the quarter, above the five-year average of 5.6% and below the ten-year average of 6.3%. The company is adjusting retail vehicle and service contract prices to offset inflationary pressures while being mindful of affordability challenges. As both capital costs and credit losses have risen, the competitors’ offerings have tightened, and the company is seeing competitors close their doors.
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) lowers guidance
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Mixed Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global leader in online vehicle auctions, stock fell 0.064% (As on November 17, 11:28:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23 as it absorbed higher costs following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150mph, the first such Category 4 storm to impact Southwest Florida since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Hurricane Ian adversely impacted the operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 resulting in additional costs of approximately $25 million. These costs included premiums for subhaulers, labor costs incurred from overtime, and travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region. The online auctions and vehicle remarketing services provider reported net income of $245.8 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, down from net income of $260.4 million, a year earlier.
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock rose 12.01% (As on November 19, 11:45:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021. Operating margin for the period was 9.8% versus 11.4% last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats topline expectations
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 0.082% (As on November 17, 11:27:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51% from a year ago. Nvidia’s gaming business, a segment that once drove its revenue, was hit by weak consumer demand.
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Comparable Sales Increases
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 2.27% (As on November 17, 11:28:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income was $1.0 billion in third quarter 2022, down 49.2 percent from $2.0 billion in 2021, driven primarily by a decline in the Company’s gross margin rate. Third quarter operating income margin rate was 3.9 percent in 2022, compared with 7.8 percent in 2021. Third quarter gross margin rate was 24.7 percent, compared with 28.0 percent in 2021. This year’s gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, inventory shrink, and merchandise and freight costs, net of retail price increases, compared with last year. The gross margin rate was pressured by increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers and the costs of managing early receipts of inventory, with a slight offset from favorable category mix. For the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 14.6 percent, compared with 31.3 percent for the trailing twelve months through third quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in third quarter 2022.
Genesis wanted $1 billion in rescue funds before halting withdrawals
Cryptocurrency lending platform Genesis was looking for an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors. The company seeks these funds before halting withdrawals after massive exposure to the bankrupt FTX exchange. Genesis seeks $1b in rescue funds. A Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday revealed this fundraiser’s details. The company...
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 15, 2022
EUR/JPY is trading near the trendline and attempting to continue the upward movement. There is no major bearish reaction yet which means there is a chance of upward continuation to the target of 148.50 – 151.50. On the lower side, if the pair continues moving lower then 140.50 is the support level to watch.
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
FXDailyReport.com
838
Followers
7K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0