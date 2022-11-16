Read full article on original website
Related
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience
Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms
With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
BJ’s Sees 43% Digital Growth With Coupon Push
BJ’s Wholesale Club is turning to digital coupons to drive engagement in the face of consumers’ rising sensitivity to price. The warehouse club chain shared Thursday (Nov. 10) on a call with analysts discussing its third-quarter earnings results that “digitally enabled” sales rose 43% year over year, helped by the brand’s push to move coupons online.
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
False Declines Drop When Merchants and Issuers Show a Little Trust
Card declines are known to blast off during peak shopping seasons, the winter gifting holidays topping the list, and the pernicious problem of false declines is a fixable part of this problem that cost merchants and issuers an estimated $440 billion in 2021. PYMNTS spoke with Jaime Howard, vice president...
Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach
Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
Rising Deposit Fraud Disrupts FinTechs’ Customer Experience and Vibe
Fraud is top of mind in tech — especially in payments — and not just because of the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX. FinTechs promise to disrupt traditional financial services and through digital conduits at scale, also seek to speed up money movement, in real time, across a range of seamless, streamlined customer experiences.
76% of Millennials Are Super App Ready
Apps have been a hit from the word go, to wit the typical phone screen is cluttered with dozens of them. It’s a big reason why interest in having a single app that would combine banking, payments, identity and more into a super app would be a big hit.
JPMorgan Chase Says B2B Payments Consumerization Is Driving a Better Experience
Sam Yen, chief innovation officer for Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase, said a simple mindset should guide financial intuitions and other providers striving to innovate B2B payments for their business clients. “What we think is core, banking services, is actually somebody else’s chore,” Yen told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, recalling a...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0