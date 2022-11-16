Read full article on original website
Allegiant announces new destination from Akron
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced Wednesday a new route out of Akron-Canton Airport.
City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
Akron Canton Foodbank seeking food donations after giving drops nearly 20%
Donations to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank from stores, wholesalers, and manufacturers are down 19% compared to this time last year.
How Castle Noel transformed Medina into one of Ohio’s top holiday destinations
MEDINA, Ohio – More than a decade ago, Mark Klaus started scouting locations for what he promised would become the largest year-round indoor Christmas attraction in the country. He considered communities from to Utah to New York, including the well-established tourist towns of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Sally Beauty Supply closing 350 stores nationwide this December
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 stores nationwide in December.
Akron residents less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live according to new report
New analysis of data collected by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) earlier this year found that Akron residents are less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live than their neighbors in surrounding suburbs. This is the first time CMOR has drilled down to look specifically...
Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
How Browns’ Cade York prepared to kick in bad - and good - weather this week
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie kicker Cade York was excited when he first heard about the snow that was going to hit Buffalo for the Browns’ road game against the Bills on Sunday. York, however, will have to wait for the chance to kick in his first-ever snowstorm after...
Endangered species, traffic concerns could hold up Akron housing project
A 65-acre piece of property owned by the city of Akron could become home to retail and housing, but debate over a possible endangered species in the habitat could hold up the project.
National Weather Service: Lake-effect snow warning will impact some Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties will be under a lake effect snow warning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, NWS said. The cities impacted by this include Andover, Ashtabula, Bainbridge,...
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
Speeding motorists on Clarence Avenue in Lakewood are in for quite a surprise
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Speeding on residential Lakewood side streets has long been a concern for homeowners and city officials. That’s why the city created its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which resulted in recently installed speed tables aimed at slowing down Clarence Avenue motorists between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.
