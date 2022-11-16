CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO