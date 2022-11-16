ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
WKYC

I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
