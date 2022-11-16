The Cleveland Orchestra Welcomes Conductor John Adams and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
It's a packed week filled with music around town. Here's what's on tap.
Chamber Music
On Thursday at 7:30 pm Black Violin (Kev Marcus, violin and Will B, (viola). Now in their 17th season, the duo merges classical string arrangements with modern beats & vocals. De Yor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown. Tickets are available online.
Also at 7:30 pm Cleveland Contemporary Players Artist in Residence Series presents Kathleen Supové: The Exploding Piano. The playlist includes Randall Woolf’s A Face in the Crowd, Erin Rogers’ Constancy, inti figgis-vizueta’s a bridge between star shine and clay, Mari Kimura’s Reminiscendo, and Rahilia Hasanova’s Monad. Drinko Hall, Cleveland State University. Free.
On Friday at 7:00 pm at Praxis Fiber Workshop CityMusic Cleveland presents “Perspectives for String Quartet.” The program includes Arvo Pärt’s Psalom, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s Pisachi (Reveal): Six Epitomes for String Quartet, Akua Dixon’s We the People (commissioned by CityMusic), and Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F. Free. Read a preview article here.
And on Sunday at 7:00 pm Daveed Buzaglo, tenor and Nara Avetisyan, piano will present a free recital at the Church of the Western Reserve. Program to be announced. Click here for more information.
Orchestra Concerts
On Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 pm The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes composer/conductor John Adams, Lauren Snouffer, soprano Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano Davóne Tines, bass-baritone Daniel Bubeck, countertenors Brian Cummings and Nathan Medley, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus. The program is Adams’ El Niño (oratorio for solo voices and orchestra). Severance Music Center. The program is repeated on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available online.
On Saturday at 7:30 pm Daniel Meyers and Blue Water Chamber Orchestra are joined by soprano Laura Pederson in “Magnetic Mozart.” The program includes the Concert recitative and aria: Misera, dove son / Ah, non son io che parlo, K.369. Serenade for winds No. 12 in c, and Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”. All at Plymouth Church — Pay what you like.
On Sunday, at 3:00 pm Daniel Reith leads the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra in Boulanger’s Of a Sad Evening, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with Moshi Tang, and excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. Severance Music Center. Tickets are available online.
At 3:30 pm Jorge Sarmientos joins the Suburban Symphony in Elgar’s Enigma Variations. Beachwood High School. Free
Also at 3:30 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, guest conductor Travis Jurgens leads the Heights Chamber Orchestra in Bruch’s Swedish Dances, Grieg’s In Autumn, and Bizet’s Symphony in C.
And on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 pm at Severance Music Center Carlos Kalmar conducts the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra in Messiaen’s L’Ascension and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4. The concert is free.
Even more events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.
