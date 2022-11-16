Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield honors its veterans at annual ceremony
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield military veterans, police officers, firefighters, public officials and residents observed Veterans Day with a march down Franklin Street, from Town Hall to the Green, on Friday, Nov. 11. Assembled in Municipal Plaza, the group, by the numbers, may not have seemed like much. But from the moment the Bloomfield High School drumline began to play, putting the hometown participants in motion, to the final solemn notes of taps, the observance was as true and moving as parades down boulevards.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Together Is Better’ slate wins Bloomfield BOE election
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For the Bloomfield Board of Education election on Nov. 8, the “Together Is Better” slate won a decisive victory. Incumbents Jill Fischman and Benjamin Morse, along with challenger Phyllis Gerber, won the three open seats. BOE member Daniel Anderson did not seek reelection. County...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Township honors its veterans, names DeNotaris Veteran of the Year
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley community showed its support of the veterans who have served this great nation, especially those who reside in the township, with its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. A highlight of this year’s ceremony included the presentation of the 2022 Veteran of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield holds its first veterans resource fair
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The first-ever Bloomfield Veterans Resource Fair was held Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Bloomfield High School lobby. The event was sponsored by the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department, under the auspices of its subcommittee for veterans. Department Director Michael L. Sceurman said the subcommittee...
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
essexnewsdaily.com
Local convenience store owner continues Indian art traditions
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Roopa Raja, owner of Raja’s Deli on Washington Avenue in Belleville, practices rangoli, a traditional Indian art form in which the artist creates patterns on the floor or a tabletop using powders, which can be from rocks and sand, spices, flower petals, and more. “No...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ features public affairs, health commissioner
NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.
Comments / 0