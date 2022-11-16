BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield military veterans, police officers, firefighters, public officials and residents observed Veterans Day with a march down Franklin Street, from Town Hall to the Green, on Friday, Nov. 11. Assembled in Municipal Plaza, the group, by the numbers, may not have seemed like much. But from the moment the Bloomfield High School drumline began to play, putting the hometown participants in motion, to the final solemn notes of taps, the observance was as true and moving as parades down boulevards.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO