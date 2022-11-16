Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel
Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
chevydetroit.com
Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
New Center establishment named one of Esquire's best new restaurants
Esquire magazine has released its annual Best New Restaurants in America list, and it includes a Detroit establishment. Baobab Fare in New Center at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard ranked No. 14 on the list of 40 honorees, which is featured in the magazine's Winter 2022 issue. The restaurant, which serves East African cuisine while also celebrating the region's culture, is owned by Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, a husband-and-wife team from Burundi. Baobab was named No. 1 on the Detroit Free Press' list of best new restaurants for 2022.
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in Michigan
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn installs NARCAN vending machine
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The City of Dearborn now has a NARCAN vending machine that is readily available and free to the public inside the lobby of the Dearborn Train Station. NARCAN reverses overdoses and has no street value. Dearborn, like much of the country, has seen an increase in overdoses in recent years.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Eviction filings rising in Detroit
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. A new report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team finds eviction filings are rising again in Detroit. The team found those filings are on track to return to their pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency programs end. The report says at the city’s current filing rate, 61-thousand tenants will face eviction this year.
fox2detroit.com
New Downtown Detroit live entertainment venue opening in Punch Bowl Social space
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new venue for live entertainment is opening in the former Punch Bowl Social in Detroit. Comedian Mike Epps' One Mike Enterprises shared plans for the comedy, music, and spoken word venue, One Mike Detroit, at 1331 Broadway St. on Thursday. Renovations are set to begin next month, with plans to open in the spring.
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
Bars and Clubs
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here’s the best of metro Detroit’s nightlife, according to you, our readers.
Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans
The embattled nonprofit was supposed to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Starbucks forced to close after PETA protesters encased feet in concrete, blocked entrance
DETROIT – A Starbucks in Detroit was forced to close on Friday after four protesters blocked the entrance by encasing their feet in concrete. Four PETA supporters protested Starbucks’ upcharge of non-dairy milk by encasing their feet in concrete and blocking the store’s entrance for four hours with signs and chants.
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Detroit Residents, What You Need To know
What a time to be alive. Why attempt to find the person of your dreams with no one watching? It's 2022, you can really put yourself out there and attempt to find love on a reality show - with millions of people watching. The very popular Netflix show 'Love Is...
ecowatch.com
Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit
You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit families wait-listed for ‘maxed out’ after school program
An after school enrichment program for Detroit students has a waitlist larger than its enrollment leaving the city on the hunt for more funding support and sites to expand. Get On And Learn – or GOAL Line – launched in 2018 as a pilot morning and afternoon bus loop to ease transportation burdens for families of K-8 students, both public and private, on the city’s northwest side. After parent feedback, the morning bus route was discontinued to focus solely on getting students from school and to the Northwest Activities Center for exercise, homework help, cooking lessons and other extracurricular activities.
