Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel

Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
New Center establishment named one of Esquire's best new restaurants

Esquire magazine has released its annual Best New Restaurants in America list, and it includes a Detroit establishment. Baobab Fare in New Center at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard ranked No. 14 on the list of 40 honorees, which is featured in the magazine's Winter 2022 issue. The restaurant, which serves East African cuisine while also celebrating the region's culture, is owned by Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, a husband-and-wife team from Burundi. Baobab was named No. 1 on the Detroit Free Press' list of best new restaurants for 2022.
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn installs NARCAN vending machine

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The City of Dearborn now has a NARCAN vending machine that is readily available and free to the public inside the lobby of the Dearborn Train Station. NARCAN reverses overdoses and has no street value. Dearborn, like much of the country, has seen an increase in overdoses in recent years.
Detroit Evening Report: Eviction filings rising in Detroit

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. A new report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team finds eviction filings are rising again in Detroit. The team found those filings are on track to return to their pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency programs end. The report says at the city’s current filing rate, 61-thousand tenants will face eviction this year.
New Downtown Detroit live entertainment venue opening in Punch Bowl Social space

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new venue for live entertainment is opening in the former Punch Bowl Social in Detroit. Comedian Mike Epps' One Mike Enterprises shared plans for the comedy, music, and spoken word venue, One Mike Detroit, at 1331 Broadway St. on Thursday. Renovations are set to begin next month, with plans to open in the spring.
Bars and Clubs

We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here’s the best of metro Detroit’s nightlife, according to you, our readers.
Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit

You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!

It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Detroit families wait-listed for ‘maxed out’ after school program

An after school enrichment program for Detroit students has a waitlist larger than its enrollment leaving the city on the hunt for more funding support and sites to expand. Get On And Learn – or GOAL Line – launched in 2018 as a pilot morning and afternoon bus loop to ease transportation burdens for families of K-8 students, both public and private, on the city’s northwest side. After parent feedback, the morning bus route was discontinued to focus solely on getting students from school and to the Northwest Activities Center for exercise, homework help, cooking lessons and other extracurricular activities.
