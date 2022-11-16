ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Russell Simmons Ordered To Pay His Ex Kimora Lee Simmons $100k In Bitter Court Battle

Russell Simmons has been ordered to cough up a six-figure sum to his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons as part of their ongoing legal battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a hearing, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion for attorney’s fees brought by Kimora. The filing reads, “The Court awards to Lee attorney's fees and costs in the total amount of $100,773.37.” Simmons was ordered to pay the entire amount within 30 days of the court’s order. Kimora had asked the court to award her $119k. She believed Russell should...
MySanAntonio

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

SpaceX Illegally Fired Workers for Criticizing Musk and Company Culture, Complaint Claims

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX illegally fired nine people earlier this year in retaliation for comments critical of founder Elon Musk and the company’s culture, a former employee alleged in a complaint with federal regulators. The terminated SpaceX workers include authors of an open letter protesting “inappropriate, disparaging, sexually charged comments...
WASHINGTON STATE
MySanAntonio

Crypto whistleblowers in line for multimillion-dollar payouts

A CFTC commissioner has urged crypto industry whistleblowers to come forward in the aftermath of FTX Group's implosion, saying tipsters have previously received millions of dollars for their help. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Kristin Johnson said on Thursday that informants would get anonymity, adding that such tips play a crucial...

