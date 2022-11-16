Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Elizabeth Holmes faces years in prison for her crimes in Theranos collapse
Elizabeth Holmes's punishment for her role in the collapse of Theranos Inc. will finally be decided Friday, closing a key chapter in one of the biggest scandals in Silicon Valley history. Ten months after a jury found the 38-year-old former chief executive officer guilty, her fate for defrauding investors out...
Russell Simmons Ordered To Pay His Ex Kimora Lee Simmons $100k In Bitter Court Battle
Russell Simmons has been ordered to cough up a six-figure sum to his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons as part of their ongoing legal battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a hearing, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion for attorney’s fees brought by Kimora. The filing reads, “The Court awards to Lee attorney's fees and costs in the total amount of $100,773.37.” Simmons was ordered to pay the entire amount within 30 days of the court’s order. Kimora had asked the court to award her $119k. She believed Russell should...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
MySanAntonio
Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
MySanAntonio
SpaceX Illegally Fired Workers for Criticizing Musk and Company Culture, Complaint Claims
(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX illegally fired nine people earlier this year in retaliation for comments critical of founder Elon Musk and the company’s culture, a former employee alleged in a complaint with federal regulators. The terminated SpaceX workers include authors of an open letter protesting “inappropriate, disparaging, sexually charged comments...
MySanAntonio
FTC chief's former boss wants her to investigate Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal
An anti-monopoly group that once employed U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is joining the chorus of advocates and lawmakers urging the federal government to investigate Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. In a letter to Khan and the heads of the Justice Department's antitrust division and the Federal Communications...
MySanAntonio
Crypto whistleblowers in line for multimillion-dollar payouts
A CFTC commissioner has urged crypto industry whistleblowers to come forward in the aftermath of FTX Group's implosion, saying tipsters have previously received millions of dollars for their help. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Kristin Johnson said on Thursday that informants would get anonymity, adding that such tips play a crucial...
Comments / 0