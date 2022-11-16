Read full article on original website
Five takeaways on Miami's offense at No. 9 Clemson
The Miami Hurricanes lost 40-10 at No. 9 Clemson on Saturday. The Hurricanes were held to 98 total yards, which is the third-lowest in school history. The only two games where Miami had less yards was in 1951 against Kentucky (22 yards) and in 1965 against Notre Dame (87). The...
Snap Judgments: Clemson 40, Miami 10
Initial, immediate observations of Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami are below. — We saw good and bad from No. 5 today, and it seemed to be a tale of two halves until his legs helped the offense escape its slump and turnover-happy streak late in the fourth quarter. We saw...
Clemson dominates Miami, 40-10
The Miami Hurricanes football program is still nowhere close to the level of Clemson. UM was handled by the Tigers in nearly every phase of the game on Saturday afternoon with No. 9 Clemson securing an easy 40-10 win in Death Valley. That type of performance has been the norm...
Live Updates: Miami 10 at No. 9 Clemson 40; Final
8:00 a.m. - Lots opens. 10:30 a.m. - TigerTailgate Area Opens at Littlejohn Coliseum. 12:30 p.m. -- Memorial Stadium ticket office opens. 12:30 p.m. -- Radio pregame show (WQAM) 3:30 p.m. -- Kickoff vs. Clemson (ESPN) Pregame Notes. • Weather expected at kickoff is 55 degrees under partly cloudy skies...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami's 40-10 loss to No. 9 Clemson
Miami never really found their groove up in South Carolina as Clemson cruised to a 40-10 win over the Hurricanes for their 40th straight win at Memorial Stadium. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers outgained Miami 447-98 over the course of the game, which wasn’t as bad as it could have been considering the Hurricanes produced just eight first half yards.
