Miami never really found their groove up in South Carolina as Clemson cruised to a 40-10 win over the Hurricanes for their 40th straight win at Memorial Stadium. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers outgained Miami 447-98 over the course of the game, which wasn’t as bad as it could have been considering the Hurricanes produced just eight first half yards.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO