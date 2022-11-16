Read full article on original website
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan's play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
NFL World Not Happy With Justin Jefferson Injury Report
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. Though it's too early to say, that performance may have come at a cost. On Wednesday, the Vikings added Jefferson to their injury report. He was listed as a...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
atozsports.com
Signs are already pointing a major trade for the Packers in the offseason
There are already signs that the Green Bay Packers could be making a major trade this offseason. Or maybe I should say there are signs that Green Bay might be forced to make a trade. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is in his third season in the NFL and he’s still...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision in Week 11
According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a game-time decision for Week 11's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Kingsbury, while Murray "“come a long way" and "progressing" from his hamstring injury, Arizona will decide his status on Monday or close to game-time. In a potential matchup against a Niners' team giving up 14.5 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, expect Colt McCoy to see another opportunity to start if Murray is inactive.
NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
Yardbarker
49ers fans expected to take over Estadio Azteca vs. Cardinals
Technically, the San Francisco 49ers will be designated as the road team for Monday night's game in Mexico City. However, you might not be able to tell by looking in the stands at Estadio Azteca. Niner fans are expected to be the overwhelming majority when the Bay Area team takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals for the international game.
AZFamily
CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.
Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
DeAndre Hopkins a DNP, Kyler Murray limited in Cardinals' 1st injury report
The Arizona Cardinals had their first full practice of the week on Thursday and released their first injury report of the week. It was a shorter injury report than in previous weeks, but several key players are listed and were unable to practice. Five players were listed as non-participants while...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 11
Athlon Sports' NFL experts make their picks against the spread for Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
numberfire.com
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
numberfire.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sitting again Thursday for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not practicing again on Thursday. Smith-Schuster is still in concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday night's Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) also remains idle Thursday, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is returning to work after missing Wednesday's practice. Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will have more opportunities available if Smith-Schuster doesn't clear protocol by Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Keegan Murray (back) probable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (back) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. After a full practice on Saturday, Murray is on track to return from his one game absence with a back ailment. In 33.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 26.0 FanDuel points on Sunday.
