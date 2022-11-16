PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 p.m., and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 p.m. about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO