Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
Manka admits he escaped jail custody but jurors need more time to deliberate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man who admits to escaping custody will wait another day to learn his fate. 28-year-old Tyler Manka does not dispute most of the facts – that he ran from jail officers and engaged in a 12-hour standoff but jurors are asking for more time.
Grand Island woman arrested as part of FBI elder exploitation investigation
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island woman is in custody in connection with an FBI investigation into elder financial exploitation. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 65-year-old Constance Reimers on Wednesday. She faces a conspiracy charge and a charge of committing theft by deception of more than $5,000, but authorities say more charges could be added. Both charges are Class llA felonies, which each could carry up to 20 years in prison.
Second man sentenced for February assault at Kearney's Big Apple Fun Center
KEARNEY — A Hershey man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his involvement with a man being kicked in the head. Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 240 days credit for time already served.
Grand Island woman found with cocaine after striking officer, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Thursday when she was found with cocaine after hitting an officer, Grand Island Police say. Just after 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment near Walnut and Charles Streets after a dispute began between Trista Weasel and a landlord. The...
Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
GIPD: Scams requesting money for kidnapped children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police want people to be aware of a scam that's appearing again this year. Authorities said a scammer will call a victim to convince them that their child, or another kid, was kidnapped and request money. While caller may sound convincing, it is...
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
17-year-old arrested after realistic-looking BB gun causes KHS to go under lockdown
KEARNEY, Neb. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility after he reportedly caused Kearney High School to go under lockdown due to having a realistic-looking BB gun. According to Kearney Police, the teen was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, possession of...
Grand Island woman charged after allegedly scamming people out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman faces charges after she allegedly scammed multiple people out of thousands of dollars. Constance Reimers, 65, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and one count of theft by deception. According to...
Hastings man sentenced for meth
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
