GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island woman is in custody in connection with an FBI investigation into elder financial exploitation. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 65-year-old Constance Reimers on Wednesday. She faces a conspiracy charge and a charge of committing theft by deception of more than $5,000, but authorities say more charges could be added. Both charges are Class llA felonies, which each could carry up to 20 years in prison.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO