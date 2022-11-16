ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
Grand Island woman arrested as part of FBI elder exploitation investigation

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island woman is in custody in connection with an FBI investigation into elder financial exploitation. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 65-year-old Constance Reimers on Wednesday. She faces a conspiracy charge and a charge of committing theft by deception of more than $5,000, but authorities say more charges could be added. Both charges are Class llA felonies, which each could carry up to 20 years in prison.
Second man sentenced for February assault at Kearney's Big Apple Fun Center

KEARNEY — A Hershey man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his involvement with a man being kicked in the head. Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 240 days credit for time already served.
Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges

HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
Hastings man sentenced for meth

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Passenger in vehicle involved in pursuit dies, driver not seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A North Platte woman died after the vehicle she was in crashed during a pursuit with authorities. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
Grand Island, NE

