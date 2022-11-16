Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Unit 5 superintendent wants to know why voters said no to tax question
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Wednesday was the first board meeting for McLean County’s largest school district after its tax referendum failed last week. Potentially, up on the chopping block are electives, school buildings and increased class sizes. Superintendent Kristen Weikle wants to know why almost 54% of...
videtteonline.com
Local radio station Cities 92.9 accused of conservative bias, misinformation in Washington Post article
In an era where misinformation can spread faster than ever over the Internet, many journalists are going to great lengths to avoid having their work labeled as “fake news.”. Others are leaning into journalistic bias. Some would consider that bias inevitable. On Oct. 26, the Washington Post released an...
videtteonline.com
ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing partners with Malcolm X College to accelerate programs
Earlier this fall, Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) partnered with Malcolm X College to offer nursing students a way to earn their bachelor’s degrees a little quicker. MCN Dean Judy Neubrander is looking forward to the partnership and the benefits it will have for students.
videtteonline.com
Alternative Breaks allow students to give back, travel, gain new perspectives
Alternative Breaks, a registered student organization, offers students opportunities to participate in service trips across the United States and internationally during Illinois State University’s winter, spring and summer breaks. Mackenzie Dowling, the coordinator for Alternative Breaks, said that all undergraduate and graduate students at ISU can apply for and...
wcbu.org
Peoria's Labor Temple is up for sale
The building serving as the headquarters of Central Illinois organized labor for nearly a century is now up for sale. The Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson, is listed with Jim Maloof Realtor for $799,000. Union members began raising funds for the building in 1918 at a time when many organized labor meetings convened secretly in back rooms. Construction commenced in 1925.
Central Illinois Proud
$139 million tax levy proposed by Unit 5
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday night, Unit 5 school leaders proposed its annual tax levy for the next school year. The $139 million levy is a 5% increase from last year’s and it’s mainly due to an increase in the value of properties. Unit 5 assumes an...
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
25newsnow.com
Available resources aim to prevent future domestic violence attacks like last week’s McLean County stabbing
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is in jail after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend last week. Chance Young, 19 admitted to police that he, ‘went crazy.’”. The 19-year-old has a history of psychosis, other mental health issues and drug use. A...
1470 WMBD
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
videtteonline.com
ISU swimming has record-breaking weekend at Purdue Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Illinois State swimming and diving had a record breaking end to the week at the Purdue Invitational, with two of its swimming and diving records falling and senior Madyson Morse having a weekend to remember. Morse’s first triumph came in the 100-meter breaststroke where her time...
videtteonline.com
University Farm in Lexington damaged in overnight fire
At Illinois State University's farm in Lexington, a cow barn was damaged in an overnight fire, according to WGLT. No injuries have been reported, and according to an ISU spokesperson, no animals have been harmed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.
Central Illinois Proud
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
25newsnow.com
Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases
(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people …. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
25newsnow.com
Peoria High Lions both big and small impressing in run to state semifinals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High’s offense is largely predicated around all-state running back Malachi Washington. But if you ask Washington the reason he’s been so successful, the first names out of his mouth are those of his offensive linemen. The Lions’ O-Line is huge this year, bringing 1500 pounds of power to the Pride of Peoria, power that’s fueled Peoria High to a spot in the Class 5A State Semifinals. But they’re not the only ones that have gotten Peoria High to the Final Four. So have the little guys for the Lions.
Central Illinois Proud
Correctional officer arrested for worker’s comp fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County Correctional Officer has been arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation showed revealed that he misused leave time and committed fraud in worker’s compensation claims. Ryan C. Hitch, 48, was arrested Tuesday by officers from the McLean County Sheriff’s office and...
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $6,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student has been scammed out of $6,000. We're told it happened on November 11. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student was seeking help for an upcoming exam, the student requested tutoring services through a website. An unknown person...
videtteonline.com
Twin Cities School of Dance leaps into holiday spirit with 40th annual Nutcracker Ballet
Twin Cities School of Dance is putting on its 40th annual performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. “I think [The Nutcracker Ballet is] obviously a very popular Christmas tradition,” Twin Cities School of Dance president Jeannie Phillips said. “But for our students, it's something that they look forward to. It's a big draw for the school.”
Central Illinois Proud
RSV patients filling local hospital beds, flu season arriving early
PEORIA, ILL (WMBD) — As it gets colder, sicknesses tend to make their appearance. There’s now the possibility of a “triple-demic” this winter. Doctors are warning of a potential surge of COVID-19, as RSV and flu cases are currently increasing. “Once we become indoors, people are...
