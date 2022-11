HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island is usually popular with tourists year-round, but on Thanksgiving people come from all over the area and the nation for one reason, turkey. The bird was served up with fun and fellowship at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s. Gloria and Allen LaCoe and some of […]

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO