ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Pat McAfee Narrates a Texas Basketball Hype Video

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9Ucx_0jD5iEPN00

Former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee has done a lot of things in his career both on and off the field that have made Mountaineer fans proud. What he did today, however, is not one of those things.

Wednesday morning, McAfee posted a hype video that he narrated for Texas basketball. A quick scroll of the replies underneath the tweet shows how WVU fans really feel about this.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job

Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Crushes Penn

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) hammered the Pennsylvania Quakers 92-58 Friday night. WVU guard Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 21 points on 8-9 shooting from the field, and an unblemished 4-4-4 from behind the arc. West Virginia opened the game on a 9-1 run building a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) welcome the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon at two o'clock EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27 Kansas State 26. There's a lot of noise surrounding the football program and rightfully so. Maybe I'm just...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Rolls Past Penn

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Offensive Breakdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) host the fifteenth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+. Kansas State ranks third in the league in total offense in conference play with 444.9 yards per game, getting most of the...
MANHATTAN, KS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy