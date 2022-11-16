WATCH: Pat McAfee Narrates a Texas Basketball Hype Video

Former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee has done a lot of things in his career both on and off the field that have made Mountaineer fans proud. What he did today, however, is not one of those things.

Wednesday morning, McAfee posted a hype video that he narrated for Texas basketball. A quick scroll of the replies underneath the tweet shows how WVU fans really feel about this.

