Bail bond agency looking to get money back from county for Harvey
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bail bond agency is trying to get the bond back on a person that was on the run for the past year. 30-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on three counts, including felonious assault and trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force teamed up with the U.S. Marshal Service in the investigation and arrest. The bail bond agency is trying to get $150,000 reimbursed. Harvey is awaiting his first court date.
Howard sentenced to fifteen years to life for 2019 shooting death
A Lima teen indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Na'zier Howard was sentenced to fifteen years to life after he previously pled guilty to the murder of Cowan. Lima police say that in December 2019, they responded to a call of a shooting at 225 South Kenilworth Avenue. There they found Cowan with a gunshot wound. Howard was the one who allegedly shot the victim.
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
Van Wert Post names Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year for 2022
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post: VAN WERT - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post. The selection of Trooper Laux, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022....
Thanksgiving safety tips from the Lima Fire Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While you are finalizing your plans for Thanksgiving, make sure that you have safety in mind as well. Our Sartaj Singh has more on common Thanksgiving fire safety tips that often get overlooked. It's the time of year when we sit together with family, and remember...
ABATE Ohio Region three gather toys to help families in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Toys were gathered to ensure kids who are less fortunate have a memorable Christmas. ABATE Ohio Region Three bought a large amount of toys from Walmart on Harding Highway. This is thanks to money raised from a previous event that they held in September. Those involved in the toy drive say that they wanted to help kids who are less fortunate out, and spread the joy of the holidays.
Defiance Post awards Trooper of the Year to Tyler Blankemeyer
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post: DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post. The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022...
Lima City School students celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast shared with family and faculty
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students, their parents, as well as faculty, all shared a Thanksgiving meal. Freedom Elementary School hosted a Thanksgiving feast where kindergartners learned the importance of sharing a meal with family as well as staff that helps teach them every day. Organizers say that an event like this takes a while to plan, but in the end, it's worth seeing all the smiling faces enjoy a meal as one.
Lima Family YMCA's "No School Days" is a great way to keep kids active
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the Thanksgiving holiday next week, kids will be out of school looking for something to do. The Lima Family YMCA has just the thing to keep your children entertained. They will be hosting their "No School Days" program. It provides a day full of supervised activities including board games, time in the gym, and even time in the pool. But the best part is the new friendships that are formed.
Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame to Induct New Members
Press Release from the OSU Hardin County Extension: Hardin County – The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr. The banquet will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, beginning at 6:30 pm at St. John's Evangelical Church on East Carrol Street in Kenton. The public is invited to honor these inductees and their families, and to recognize their many accomplishments. The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the agricultural industry.
Remember to properly prepare that Thanksgiving turkey to avoid getting yourself or others ill
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Thousands upon thousands of pounds of turkey will be cooked over the Thanksgiving holiday but will it be prepared safely?. Allen County Public Health says it's important if you purchase a frozen turkey to thaw it properly. You should put it in the refrigerator several days before you want to cook it. Do not put it out on the counter and let it thaw as this could cause food born illnesses.
Local high school students invited to perform with Ohio State Men's and Women's Glee Clubs
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State's Columbus campus sent their Men's and Women's Glee Clubs to Lima to perform alongside local high school students. The musicians came to the Lima branch campus as part of Ohio State's Opus 88 Initiative, which aims to send an ensemble to all 88 counties in Ohio, in an effort to bring the arts to other communities. Students from Shawnee, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf, and New Bremen high schools were invited to take the stage with their collegiate peers. Students were excited by both the challenges presented by this performance, and the chance to see such advanced musicians in action.
Ohio Theatre celebrates 95th anniversary
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima landmark undergoing a re-birth, celebrating nearly a century of entertainment on Thursday. The public, members of the local arts community, and more were on hand to sing happy birthday to Lima's Ohio Theatre.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's Craft Club getting some finishing touches done before Street Fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It looked like Santa's Workshop as dozens of volunteers were working to get ready for their big event. This is the Mercy Health St. Rita's Craft Club and these men and women have been busy little elves this past year painting, gluing, and sorting for the sale. The volunteers are members of the Mercy Health Saint Rita's Auxiliary and this is one of their fundraisers. The group says the craft club is a tight-knit group.
Ohio State Lima holds a tailgate open house to show potential Buckeyes what they have to offer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Potential Buckeyes learn a little more about what the Lima campus has to offer. Ohio State Lima held a tailgate open house just in time for the Buckeye's final two regular season games. Juniors and seniors to learn more about the programs, financial aid, and extracurricular opportunities at the regional campus. Ohio State Lima Dean Tim Rehner talked to the students about the importance of getting a higher education degree. He says that only 11% of Allen County has a college degree or higher and he wanted the students to understand the benefits of going to college.
Wapakoneta's Finest recognized during Chamber of Commerce Awards
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.
Wapakoneta woman giving Thanksgiving necessities to families in need
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - While many of us are looking forward to eating on Thanksgiving, one Wapakoneta woman is looking forward to helping other families put food on the table. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving baskets to hand out in her community for at least ten years. She...
Students showcase their talent during North Middle School's "North's Got Talent" Show
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Talent was on display during a show from north middle school's builders club. "Norths Got Talent" was the name of the show that had student talent ranging from singing, instrument playing, and even some comedy routines.
Freedom Elementary School celebrates Mickey Mouse's birthday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima elementary school students celebrating the ninety-fourth birthday of Mickey Mouse. Freedom Elementary School hosted a Disney family night, with themed activities to match the birthday of Mickey. The purpose of these events is not only to give kids something fun to do after school but to help build relationships between parents and school staff. Parents and their students had a wide variety of activity stations to choose from.
