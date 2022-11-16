Read full article on original website
Von Barber
2d ago
In GEORGIA, it is UNLAWFUL, to make a Citizens Arrest!! Will end up in GEORGIA State Prison, with the 03-White, Violent RACISTS, who MURDERED, the Late Ahmaud ARBERY!@
4
Von Barber
2d ago
This is is How, Ahmaud Arbery, B/M, was Murdered, and his Body, Blown-Apart with O2-Shotgun Blasts,, by 03-Violent RACISTS, in Brunswick, GA, 02-Years-ago. In GEORGIA, it is Unlawful, to make a Citizens Arrest !!
2
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired during arrest by FBI at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Shots were fired during an FBI raid in DeKalb County on Friday, police say. Agents with the FBI were serving an arrest warrant on a home just before 4:30 p.m. along Alta Drive. Investigators say four rounds were fired. No one was injured. The suspect was...
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say
A man was arrested Wednesday in Douglasville after investigators connected him to a woman who was found unconscious during a welfare check and later declared dead due to “suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwes...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot by gunman in his car, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot after finding a gunman in his car, Atlanta police say. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a home along Oakdale Street NW. Police say officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able...
UPDATE: Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned into a fatal shooting Friday evening, polic...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, several homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was inside his home when bullets from outside flew through his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire. Police haven't said...
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found 16-year-old...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
Surveillance video shows trio of armed men moments before shootout, police say
ATLANTA — Police say they are searching for three men they believe to have been involved in a shootout at an apartment complex. The shooting happened at Crogman School Lofts on West Ave. last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Newly released surveillance video...
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Barking dog leads to gun, drug charges for man in Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City man was arrested on gun and drug charges after a neighbor complained about the welfare of his dog police say was tethered in his backyard on a cold night. Body cam video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows the dog’s owner...
Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker
An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
fox5atlanta.com
17 arrested, 4 wanted in Spalding County narcotics investigation
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a multi-agency investigation led to arrests of 17 people and outstanding warrants for four suspects. Sheriff Darrell Dix said investigators found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 guns, about 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB, four cars and $17,096.17 in cash.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
The grieving family of a man shot to death by an undercover Atlanta police officer in Midtown last month says the office...
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
Investigation finds large number of postal carrier attacks puts workers, your personal info at risk
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has exclusively uncovered disturbing numbers of attacks on mail carriers across Georgia. The victims in these robberies are not just mail carriers -- it’s you. What the thieves are really after is people’s personal identities. They’re using master keys and...
wrganews.com
Rome Police arrest 21-year-old for Shooting Incident
At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital and the incident location, they were able to determine that the shooting did take place in a vehicle at 634 Elliott Dr. Officers learned that there was more than one victim. The first victim is a 16-year-old juvenile. He presented to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. His condition last known to law enforcement was stable. The second victim, 21-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford, presented at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and wrist. Mr. Crawford was treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant and transported to the Floyd County Jail. The investigation revealed that the two victims had been inside a vehicle at the incident location with 21-year-old Keshun Lanier Stocks, Jr. Both victims reported that Stocks started shooting at them while inside the car. Both victims were able to remove themselves from the area and presented at the hospital. Officers located Stocks a short time later and placed him under arrest for the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
