At approximately 11:58 PM on Tuesday the Rome Police Department received a reported shooting call at 634 Elliott Dr. E-911 and notified officers that a subject from that location was being driven by a personal vehicle to Floyd ER with a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival at the hospital and the incident location, they were able to determine that the shooting did take place in a vehicle at 634 Elliott Dr. Officers learned that there was more than one victim. The first victim is a 16-year-old juvenile. He presented to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. His condition last known to law enforcement was stable. The second victim, 21-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford, presented at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and wrist. Mr. Crawford was treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant and transported to the Floyd County Jail. The investigation revealed that the two victims had been inside a vehicle at the incident location with 21-year-old Keshun Lanier Stocks, Jr. Both victims reported that Stocks started shooting at them while inside the car. Both victims were able to remove themselves from the area and presented at the hospital. Officers located Stocks a short time later and placed him under arrest for the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO