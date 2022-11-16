Twice this season, we got to see how KJ Jefferson’s backup look when they are called upon. And twice, the Arkansas Razorbacks’ offense was non-existent. Jefferson’s health is again questionable for the late game against Ole Miss, which leaves Razorbacks nation holding their breath. Sam Pittman said earlier in the week they “anticipate” playing Saturday but also acknowledge that could change. That was apparent last week against LSU when Jefferson was scratched just minutes before kickoff, leaving Malik Hornsby as the starter. Hornsby didn’t finish the game, and Cade Fortin entered the game and threw a touchdown, but the game ended with...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO