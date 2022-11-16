Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz will miss at least three games
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz will miss at least three games with a broken thumb she suffered Monday in the Huskies' 83-76 victory over Texas, the school announced Saturday.
Damien Martinez helps No. 23 Oregon State sail past Arizona State
Damien Martinez rushed for 138 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns to lead No. 23 Oregon State to a
ABC7 Los Angeles
A two-conference CFP and the chances for one-loss teams
If you're interested in watching SEC and Big Ten football -- and just SEC and Big Ten football -- this might be the College Football Playoff for you. Augmented by Oregon picking up its second loss of the season to Washington last weekend, there is now a 34% chance that the CFP is made up entirely of SEC and Big Ten teams, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. That's just about the same chance that TCU has to earn a berth.
'Heroes' help No. 3 Michigan past Illinois to remain unbeaten
With rival Ohio State up next on the schedule, Michigan kicker Jake Moody helped to keep the Wolverines' unbeaten season alive Saturday, when his late field goal gave the No. 3 Wolverines a 19-17 victory over Illinois.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis, after Lakers team meeting: Focus on 'trying to get better'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - A day before the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Brooklyn Nets -- just L.A.'s third victory in 13 games played this season -- the team held a seminal film session on Saturday. It wasn't so much what was seen, but what was said that made an impact, according to the Lakers' leaders.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard nets 6 points in 25 minutes of Clippers return
LOS ANGELES -- Saying that the recovery from a torn ACL can be a "two-year process," Kawhi Leonard returned to the court and started his first game of the season for the LA Clippers on Thursday. Leonard played 25 minutes, scoring six points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing four assists...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Detroit visits Los Angeles on 7-game road slide
Detroit Pistons (3-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its seven-game road skid. The Lakers are 3-5 on their home court. Los Angeles is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA quotes of the week
Coach Steve Kerr doesn't know how much longer theGolden State Warriors' window will be open, plus more from our NBA quotes of the week. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year -- maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
Arkansas need a healthy KJ Jefferson if they want to beat Ole Miss
Twice this season, we got to see how KJ Jefferson’s backup look when they are called upon. And twice, the Arkansas Razorbacks’ offense was non-existent. Jefferson’s health is again questionable for the late game against Ole Miss, which leaves Razorbacks nation holding their breath. Sam Pittman said earlier in the week they “anticipate” playing Saturday but also acknowledge that could change. That was apparent last week against LSU when Jefferson was scratched just minutes before kickoff, leaving Malik Hornsby as the starter. Hornsby didn’t finish the game, and Cade Fortin entered the game and threw a touchdown, but the game ended with...
Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling continues dominance at Arm Bar at the Armory
Something real special about wrestling is the ability to have multiple wins in one night. Iowa did just that in front of over 1,000 fans at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in downtown Albany. The Hawkeyes came and conquered Sacred Heart and Buffalo in the dual meets to improve to 4-0 on the season. Iowa won 16 of the 20 matches in the two duals and it secured bonus points in 12 matches. Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi added two more pinfalls to his total tonight, taking down Sacred Heart’s Marc Berisha and Buffalo’s Greg Hodulick. Cassioppi, the fourth ranked heavyweight in...
Comments / 0