Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

CRAB Mourns Loss of Stalwart Sailor

Lance Hinrichs, former president of the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) organization, died unexpectedly Nov. 14 after a brief illness. Hinrichs, 61, was an economist with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and active as a board member of CRAB for over 25 years. Hinrichs is survived by his wife Downey, son Michael, and daughters Lindsay and Julia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Myrtis Bedolla is first Black woman-owned art gallery owner to participate in Venice Biennale exhibition

One of the longest-running cultural exhibition festivals in the world, The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is showcasing Baltimore art gallery Galerie Myrtis. The local gallery, which was founded by Myrtis Bedolla, is the first Black woman-owned gallery invited to participate in the Venice Biennale-affiliated exhibition, “Personal Structures: Time, Space, and Existence.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
