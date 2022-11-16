ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach could look at creating city commission for Native American issues

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Long Beach could look at creating a new commission that would weigh in on Native American issues in the city after the City Council voted Tuesday to explore the feasibility of adding it to the roster of city commissions.

Councilmember Daryl Supernaw, who requested the report, said creating the commission was something that he’d hope to create for the past six years and is hopeful it could function similarly to the Los Angeles City/County Native American and Indian Commission .

Supernaw said there’s been interest from Native American groups in the community who said they’d be willing to serve on the commission.

“We have unique circumstances here with Cal State Long Beach and Puvungna, so we want our own commission,” Supernaw said, referring to the sacred site of the Tongva tribe located on the college’s campus.

Long Beach and the Los Angeles region have a rich tribal history with the Tongva people once occupying an area that stretched from the coastal islands to San Bernardino.

Tribal representatives often show up to public meetings to ask public bodies to consider tribal resources when projects are being considered for construction in the city. The Puvungna site itself was at the center of a legal fight between tribal leaders and the university to prevent alterations to the undeveloped site at Cal State Long Beach.

Recently, groups turned out to other city commission meetings to ask that Lincoln Park be renamed because of President Abraham Lincoln’s orders that led to the deaths of Native Americans while in office.

A city commission could give those voices a formal line of communication with city leaders and allow it to make recommendations to the city’s Planning Commission and City Council.

Anna Christensen, an advocate for the Native American community in Long Beach, said she supported the idea of the commission and that the core issue for Native Americans is invisibility. She pointed to an earlier presentation to the council Tuesday night that detailed how communities of color had been displaced or kept out of certain areas of the city through redlining.

It did not reference Native Americans.

“Discrimination and housing began 500 years ago,” Christensen said. “Discrimination began in Long Beach before there was a Long Beach with removal from your homes.”

LA’s commission was created in 1976 with the primary purpose of securing and distributing funding and resources to help Native Americans in the city and county. That commission is made up of a mix of elected commissioners from the native community and members appointed by LA County supervisors and the LA City Council.

It’s unclear how Long Beach’s commission would operate if it’s created, but commissioners are typically recommended by the mayor or City Council and confirmed through a council vote.

Supernaw pledged to fund the start-up costs of the commission from his council district discretionary funds but asked for structural funding from the city’s budget to be identified if the commission is created.

The council voted unanimously for the city manager’s office to provide a report back within 90 days on the feasibility of creating the commission. It came during the council’s last meeting of National Native American History Month.

City commission expresses support for renaming Lincoln Park

The post Long Beach could look at creating city commission for Native American issues appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments

Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to clear their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.It's part of the preparations for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.Business owners in the area say they have been affected by the city's near 62 percent rise in homelessness. Boutique Hotel Metropolitan owner, Nancy Downs said she doesn't feel safe for the first time in 25 years. "The homeless break our windows on a daily basis," said Downs. She said she's been a victim of multiple property crimes recently.The city will begin its sidewalk sweeps this weekend, while at the same time reaching out to the homeless offering various support services.While the cleanup is intended for the holiday festivities, to ensure everyone is safe, Downs said she hopes the outreach helps the homeless find shelter.The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 5.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena

The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 22,737 yes to 20,048 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Post

Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes

Maybe you remember Melvin Dummar who, as the story goes, performed a compassionate act that reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes would never forget and which he would reward by bequeathing about $150 million worth of his estate. The post Local history: a Wilson/LBCC alum and his mysterious connection to billionaire Howard Hughes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy