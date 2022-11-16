Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
Would Prince Harry Become Regent if Prince William and King Charles Died?
Under the current system, if the king and Prince of Wales died before Prince George reached the age of 18, a regency would be called for.
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
Donald Trump 'Aggressively Pursued' Princess Diana After Her Divorce—Book
Donald Trump "aggressively pursued" Princess Diana following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 and claimed, after her death, he could have "nailed her if I wanted to," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen seen by...
Prince Harry’s Biographer Accuses ‘Compassionate’ Meghan Markle and the Duke of ‘Not Behaving With Compassion’
Find out the reason why Prince Harry's biographer said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who preach about being compassionate, do "not behave with compassion" themselves.
If Prince Harry Trashes Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘Spare’ It Could Be the ‘Nail in the Coffin’ For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Claims Royal Expert
The contents of Prince Harry's upcoming 416-page book remain unknown, but royal expert Katie Nicholl expects an attack on Camilla Parker Bowles.
Expert Details What Queen Mother Would've Done To Meghan And Harry Over Royal Family Rift
Over the course of her 101 years, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, King Charles III's grandmother, played a pivotal part in the royal family. Since she shared the same name as her oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, the senior Elizabeth was known affectionately as the Queen Mother or Queen Mum, per Biography. The...
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation
King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
1994 King Charles Biography Labeled Princess Diana a ‘Hired Womb’ — Author
In author Kitty Kelley's opinion, King Charles — per Jonathan Dimbleby — 'made it clear' Princess Diana 'was nothing more than a hired womb' in 1994's 'The Prince of Wales.'
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
Camilla Parker Bowles Scolded Kate Middleton Over Princess Charlotte’s Behavior at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Find out what happened between Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's funeral that reportedly had the new queen consort "scolding" the new Princess of Wales.
housebeautiful.com
Princess Diana's Older Sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale Once Dated Prince Charles
Catching up on previous seasons of The Crown before diving into season five? If you're curious about Princess Diana's real life sister, read on for our story from 2020:. In the two decades since the tragic death of Princess Diana, her older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely avoided public life, though they have remained close with their nephews William and Harry and recently made appearances at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening.
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
