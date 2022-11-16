Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
‘I Got More Money Than You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Kanye West After the Rapper Criticized His Business Deals
Kanye West, or Ye, barked up the wrong tree when he tried to call out Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter. The NBA star clapped back at Kanye after the rapper brought attention to his business deals. After being banned from Instagram, Kanye has taken his social media rants to Twitter,...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant
Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
FadeawayWorld.net
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FadeawayWorld.net
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
This could be it for the Golden State Warriors - Why Steve Kerr thinks this season could be their Last Dance
Steve Kerr is facing reality this could be perhaps the last season Warriors have a chance of winning another NBA title before dismantling the team
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
FadeawayWorld.net
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news
While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
FadeawayWorld.net
Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now
All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Willing To Move Derrick Rose And Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks might be ready to move Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.
Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?
Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the...
FadeawayWorld.net
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report.
Lakers Rumors: Who Is L.A. Waiting For?
Will the Lakers look to make a big change in a future Russell Westbrook trade?
"The way you beat me is the way you should beat a 42-year-old" — Kyrie Irving's father on his son's biggest basketball moment
Drederick shared a story days before his son was selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
654K+
Followers
83K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0