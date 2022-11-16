ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Tucson teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges after a developmentally disabled, non-verbal Tucson man was beaten to death with a baseball bat. The Tucson Police Department said a 13-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. The TPD said the teens’ names and mugshots are not available.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
TUCSON, AZ
KVIA

Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
EL PASO, TX
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after two women were found dead at a smoke shop in Tucson early Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tucson Police Department said Sawsan Toma, 42, and Yvette Gutierrez, 31, were found shot to death inside Wadee Smoke Shop, which is located at 3919 South 12th Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family wants justice for 3-year-old killed in Avra Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of three-year-old Grayson Kaiser is speaking out after he was hit-and-killed by an alleged drunk driver. The family said they were heading home from a birthday party. Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum crashed into the family car at the...
AVRA VALLEY, AZ

