KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
AZFamily
Police: Tucson teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges after a developmentally disabled, non-verbal Tucson man was beaten to death with a baseball bat. The Tucson Police Department said a 13-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. The TPD said the teens’ names and mugshots are not available.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
Two teens charged in death of disabled man
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says two teenagers were charged in the death of a disabled man who was assaulted.
Two teens used first aid to respond to accident involving motorcyclist in Benson
The girls were enjoying their day when they witnessed the accident, but did not hesitate to react when it took a quick turn.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Tuesday, Nov. 15
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday around 10 p.m. near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Police: Woman hit by patrol car dies
A woman who was hit by a police car Thursday while on foot died Nov. 15. According to Tucson police, 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was hit by a car at about 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Grant Road.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tucson. The accident happened at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and North First Avenue. According to the officials, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by a Gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
64-Year-Old Pamela Lee Marshall Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Grant Road and 11th Avenue at about 6 p.m. According to the officials, the victim had stepped off the raised median on Grant and walked when she was hit by the vehicle.
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
Pedestrian hit on Broadway Boulevard near Randolph Park dies due to injuries
The Tucson Police Department says a pedestrian who was hit by a driver on Saturday, Oct. 29 has died as a result of his injuries.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in double homicide on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing two first-degree murder charges after two women were found dead at a smoke shop in Tucson early Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tucson Police Department said Sawsan Toma, 42, and Yvette Gutierrez, 31, were found shot to death inside Wadee Smoke Shop, which is located at 3919 South 12th Avenue.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after a serious crash on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. Police said Tuesday, that 61-year-old Todd Aldinger died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Aldinger was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect that collided with a 2009...
TPD: Seeking help identifying suspects from Nov. 1 PetSmart robbery
Tucson Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify two people who are suspected of robbery at the 1175 W. Irvington Rd. PetSmart location.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
KOLD-TV
Family wants justice for 3-year-old killed in Avra Valley crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of three-year-old Grayson Kaiser is speaking out after he was hit-and-killed by an alleged drunk driver. The family said they were heading home from a birthday party. Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum crashed into the family car at the...
Man dies following Tuesday, Nov. 8 wreck near First, Limberlost
According to Tucson police, the unnamed victim — a man in his 80s — was hit by a gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban at First Avenue and Limberlost Drive just before 2 p.m. that day.
