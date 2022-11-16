ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Grammy Award-Winning Pop Artist P!Nk to Headline Concert at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, TN — GEODIS Park, in conjunction with Live Nation, today announced that three-time Grammy Award-winning and international pop icon P!NK will headline a concert at GEODIS Park on Sep. 22, 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the show is is part of the Summer Carnival 2023 tour that will bring P!NK to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada alongside her friends and special guests Brandi Carlile, GROUPLOVE and DJ KidCutUp.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations

Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. “It’s unacceptably high”: Nashville mayor comments …...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodgressing.com

Buona and Rainbow Cone First Out-of-State Dual-Concept Locations

Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced today the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville

The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hendersonville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Friendship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
High School Football PRO

Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbia, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hampshire Unit School basketball team will have a game with Zion Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 13:55:00.
COLUMBIA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN

