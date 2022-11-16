ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

live5news.com

Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

19-year-old Colombian immigrant shot to death on Hilton Head Island, sheriff’s office says

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old Colombian immigrant was found shot to death early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found Breiner Gonzalez’s body at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Northridge Plaza shopping center after a business owner called 911, the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Elderly woman killed in Colleton County high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway/SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway, crossing into […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash in the Ruffin area. It happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road at 12:49 p.m. A 2011 Hyundai SUV traveling west on the highway ran off the left side of the road, according to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies respond to gunshots near Hilton Head Island school

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies responded to a possible shooting near a Hilton Head Island school complex Thursday morning. The nearby schools were initially placed on lockdown around 11:54 a.m. but it has since been lifted, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said. The deputies determined the gunshots were from Gumtree Road area […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Crash with semi on Hwy 80 traps woman in car

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift […]
POOLER, GA
live5news.com

Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery. Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where a 12-year-old driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed its report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 mph 0.5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 mph.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Child ‘seriously’ injured in Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a crash in the Burton area. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said a teen was found...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

