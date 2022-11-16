Read full article on original website
The Verge
Wickr’s free encrypted messaging app is shutting down next year
Wickr Me, the free encrypted messaging app owned by Amazon Web Services, is shutting down on December 31st, 2023. In a post on its website, Wickr says the app will stop accepting new user registrations on December 31st, 2022 before going away completely next year. AWS acquired Wickr last year...
The Verge
Google’s new Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 Pro are both on sale for their lowest price to date
Whoa, Nellie! Early Black Friday deals from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have been with us for a minute, but today, it feels like things are really ramping up. The early deals that were first teased by Google are here, and that means there’s a lot of money to save on Pixel stuff.
The Verge
Google search now displays 360-degree views of sneakers when shopping
It’s now possible to use Google search for more than just Taylor Swift ticket queries: starting today in the US, the search engine will use augmented reality to help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the comfort of your home. The search giant is also making its AR beauty feature more inclusive and easier to use.
The Verge
1Password embraces a passwordless future
1Password has announced that passkey support will be available to its customers in “early 2023,” allowing users to securely log in to apps and websites without a password. Support for passkeys’ entirely passwordless authentication may seem like a bewildering feature for a password management service, but 1Password isn’t even the first, with Dashlane already integrating passkeys into its own service earlier this year. Apple has already rolled out support for passkeys via the iCloud Keychain in macOS Ventura and iOS 15, and Google recently announced passkey beta testing for Chrome and Android. Microsoft hasn’t announced public testing yet.
The Verge
Only the iPhone 15 Pro will get a speed upgrade with USB-C, says analyst
The iPhone 15 Pro models are in line for a massive upgrade to their wired transfer speeds with the switch to USB-C, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Unfortunately, he doesn’t believe that benefit is coming to the regular 2023 iPhones. He predicts that the 15 and 15 Plus will also swap in USB-C ports but, just like the 2022 10th-gen iPad, they’ll be stuck with the same USB 2.0 speeds they had with Lighting.
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
The Verge
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
The Verge
AirPods Pro might help you hear better, but they’re not hearing aids
The line between hearing aids and hearables has blurred ever since over-the-counter hearing aids hit shelves last month. Case in point: a new iScience study that claims a $249 pair of AirPods Pro can sometimes perform as well as prescription hearing aids that often cost thousands more. But while AirPods may seem like an affordable hearing aid alternative, it’s not quite that simple.
The Verge
The Arc browser is the Chrome replacement I’ve been waiting for
Switching to the Arc browser is hard. You should know that right up front. It’s not that it’s technically difficult: Arc has some simple tools for importing bookmarks, it runs the same underlying engine as Chrome, and the onboarding process is actually thoroughly delightful. It’s just that Arc, the new browser from a startup called The Browser Company, is such a divergent idea about how browsers should work that it takes some time, and some real effort, to get used to.
The Verge
SwiftKey is unexpectedly back on iOS
Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard has unexpectedly returned to the App Store. The company officially discontinued support for the keyboard and removed it from the App Store in October, but now it’s available for iOS users once again. “Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple...
The Verge
eSIM users can now trial Verizon’s 5G network for free
Verizon has introduced a new early access program that allows you to test its network for up to 30 days. There’s no SIM card involved. Instead, it’s a showcase for eSIM technology to allow folks from other carriers to compare between services. The Verizon Test Drive program, like...
The Verge
You can now self-assemble the Peloton Bike you bought on Amazon
Peloton is now offering customers the option to assemble their bikes on their own. There are a couple of caveats, though. The option is only available for folks who buy the original Peloton Bike on Amazon, and it doesn’t come with any discounts. We first heard rumors about self-assembly...
The Verge
The brand-new Echo Dot just got its first big discount
While we’re going to be knee-deep in Black Friday deals a week from now, there are plenty of sales to check out if you’re planning to do some spending this weekend. If you’re gearing up for the main event taking place next week, make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub for regular updates on all the latest deals.
The Verge
New Twitter accounts won’t be able to buy Blue verification for 90 days
Twitter won’t let accounts less than 90 days old sign up for its Blue subscription service when it relaunches (presumably on the 29th), according to an update to the About Twitter Blue page. This means that you won’t be able to just create a new account and instantly get it verified, which could be a bid to cut down on scams and impersonator accounts like the ones that almost immediately plagued the service the first time the updated Blue launched.
The Verge
WhatsApp’s Yellow Pages-style business directory launches in five countries
WhatsApp is officially launching a new business directory feature across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico, and Colombia. Meta says users will either be able to browse by business category (like travel or banking) or else search directly to find companies that are contactable on the service. Those signed up for WhatsApp’s Business Platform across all five countries will appear in the directory, while in Brazil, the directory will also be open to small businesses.
The Verge
Microsoft drops Xbox Series S price to $249.99 for the holidays
Microsoft is dropping the price of its Xbox Series S console to $249.99 for the holidays. The new promotional price starts today and includes special holiday-themed packaging. It’s part of a series of Black Friday deals from Microsoft that includes up to $300 off the new Surface Laptop 5, $200 off select Surface Pro 9 models, and up to 67 percent off Xbox digital games.
The Verge
What’s wrong with US broadband?
The state of US broadband is bad. We already know huge portions of the country aren’t getting broadband speeds — but even where they are, those connections are often bogged down by limited options, predatory billing practices, and a general lack of choice. And because of the sorry state of federal data collection, measuring the full scope of the problem is difficult.
The Verge
Android will prompt you to update apps if they’re crashing
Google is tweaking Android to offer a new prompt in the face of software crashes that reminds you to update your damn apps. “Update the app to fix crashes,” the prompt says, according to Esper’s senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman. “The app stopped working, but the latest update for the app may fix the issue. Install the update and then open the app again.”
The Verge
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are more than $50 off at Woot (update: sold out)
It looks like the real Black Friday deals have officially landed because Woot’s current deal on the new AirPods Pro is the best we’ve seen on the excellent true wireless earbuds to date. Right now, the retailer is selling Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro for just $197.99 instead of $249, which is the steepest discount the buds have received since launching in September. You’ll have to act fast, though. Woot’s current offer is set to expire at 1AM ET on Sunday, November 20th, but we expect these buds to sell out long before then.
The Verge
Amazfit GTR 4 review: the king of budget smartwatches
It’s true that you usually get what you pay for. But every so often, you come across a device that offers way more bang for your buck. The $199 Amazfit GTR 4 is not going to compete with the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on features. It’s not as stylish as the Pixel Watch. But it offers several features you’d expect to see on more expensive watches, such as multiband GPS, a vibrant OLED display, and turn-by-turn route navigation. After spending some time with the GTR 4, I wholeheartedly recommend this over the new Fitbit Versa 4 or Sense 2.
