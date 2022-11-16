ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Sales tax for Pinal County roads failing in unofficial tally

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGEvI_0jD5g38j00

A sales-tax increase to pay for Pinal County roads is failing 50.81% to 49.19% with 135,243 votes tallied, according to the Pinal County Elections Department website.

The early unofficial results posted at 4:56 p.m. Nov. 15 are: 66,531 voting “yes” and 68,712 voting “no” on Proposition 469.

The Pinal County Elections Department will be conducting post-election logic and accuracy tests at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. The tests are open to the public and will be held at the Elections Office, 188 S. Main St. in Coolidge, according to the county elections Twitter account @PinalVote.

Proposition 469, which would create a 20-year half-cent sales tax, was to provide a projected $1.096 billion in transportation funding for the Pinal Regional Transportation Plan.

It included $506.9 million for 36 miles of a four-lane North-South Corridor — also known as the Arizona Sonoran Parkway — proposed to be constructed from Apache Junction to I-10 east of Eloy, passing through the city of Coolidge and the town of Florence; and $65.2 million for a 4-mile extension of State Route 24 from Ironwood Drive to the North-South Corridor. Both are part of the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority Board plan for the funds, which can be read at pinalrta.org .

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as ballots are counted by the county.

Comments / 3

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Mayor Smith talks future road improvements without Prop 469

MARICOPA — In the wake of voters rejecting a new sales tax that would have gone toward major road projects, including one that Maricopa residents have desperately wanted, Mayor Nancy Smith said other methods of improving traffic conditions will have to be pursued. During Tuesday’s Maricopa City Council meeting,...
MARICOPA, AZ
The Center Square

Tucson ban on landlords considering income could hobble its city budget

(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General's office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
TUCSON, AZ
orovalleyaz.gov

Agreement reached for Oro Valley Marketplace revitalization

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (Nov. 18, 2022) – During the November 10, 2022, Town Council Special Session, the Oro Valley Town Council approved zoning amendments and a revised master development plan for developer Town West Companies (Town West) to revitalize the Oro Valley Marketplace (12155 N. Oracle Road). The approved amendments and revisions reflect more than two years of effort, six neighborhood meetings, extensive technical review, numerous site inspections by decision makers and six public meeti.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Pinal Transportation Authority OKs Prop 417 Refunds

The Pinal Regional Transportation Authority has approved a plan that lets businesses and the state Department of Revenue recover the taxes paid under the overturned Proposition 417 funding measure. The measure authorized an excise tax to fund transportation projects. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit claiming the tax was invalid....
KTAR.com

Valley retail business owner sentenced to 2 years for tax evasion scheme

PHOENIX – A Valley businessman was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for underreporting his income by millions of dollars, authorities said. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in March and was sentenced last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release last week.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
ORO VALLEY, AZ
azbex.com

17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway

The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gulfstream Aerospace signs major lease near Gateway Airport

CBRE announced the long-term lease of an 58,741-sq.-ft. hangar space to Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. next to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz. The facility is located at 6341 South Downwind Circle and is adjacent to the company’s new customer support center which will be completed in 2024.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy