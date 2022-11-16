Sales tax for Pinal County roads failing in unofficial tally

A sales-tax increase to pay for Pinal County roads is failing 50.81% to 49.19% with 135,243 votes tallied, according to the Pinal County Elections Department website.

The early unofficial results posted at 4:56 p.m. Nov. 15 are: 66,531 voting “yes” and 68,712 voting “no” on Proposition 469.

The Pinal County Elections Department will be conducting post-election logic and accuracy tests at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. The tests are open to the public and will be held at the Elections Office, 188 S. Main St. in Coolidge, according to the county elections Twitter account @PinalVote.

Proposition 469, which would create a 20-year half-cent sales tax, was to provide a projected $1.096 billion in transportation funding for the Pinal Regional Transportation Plan.

It included $506.9 million for 36 miles of a four-lane North-South Corridor — also known as the Arizona Sonoran Parkway — proposed to be constructed from Apache Junction to I-10 east of Eloy, passing through the city of Coolidge and the town of Florence; and $65.2 million for a 4-mile extension of State Route 24 from Ironwood Drive to the North-South Corridor. Both are part of the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority Board plan for the funds, which can be read at pinalrta.org .

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as ballots are counted by the county.