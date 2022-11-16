ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Comments / 11

Tamra Smith
2d ago

he got what he deserved!! you do not lead police on a high speed chase endangering innocent lives and expect to be handled any other way. he was also resisting arrest. common sense says comply and you will be fine

Reply(1)
2
Related
Wave 3

Former Hardin County deputy fired by LMPD

It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 7 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers arrived and found Deondre...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
MITCHELL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy