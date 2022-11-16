Read full article on original website
Tamra Smith
2d ago
he got what he deserved!! you do not lead police on a high speed chase endangering innocent lives and expect to be handled any other way. he was also resisting arrest. common sense says comply and you will be fine
Reply(1)
2
Related
Wave 3
Former Hardin County deputy fired from LMPD days after dash cam video of a 2021 arrest was released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are new developments after dash cam video of a violent arrest is released. We’ve learned one of the officers in the video has been fired from his department. WAVE News showed you the video of Joshua Tyler’s arrest in February 2021 earlier this week....
wdrb.com
LMPD fires former Hardin County deputy after video showing him punching suspect surfaces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer caught on dash camera video punching a suspect after a chase has been fired. LMPD fired Donald "Rusty" Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who was hired in May, was still a probationary officer with the department. The controversial arrest happened in February of 2021...
wdrb.com
FBI investigating Hardin County deputy's dashcam video of arrest made after police chase in 2021
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is reviewing dashcam video of an arrest made after a police chase in Hardin County in February 2021. According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police tried to pull Joshua Tyler over for not having a taillight. Tyler failed to stop, and led...
Wave 3
Former Hardin County deputy fired by LMPD
It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 7 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
Wave 3
Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers arrived and found Deondre...
Six federally charged, arrested for alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal grand jury charged six local men and women with allegedly engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says one man was also charged with a reported firearm offense. According to court documents, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Dion Brown,...
Wave 3
6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2022.
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving five cars on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S. Highway 231. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound on U.S. Highway...
wnky.com
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Edmonson County woman
CHALYBEATE, Ky. – An Edmonson County family is mourning the loss of a 94-year-old woman. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate the death of a woman in the Chalybeate area. Authorities say first responders arrived at the...
Wave 3
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
wdrb.com
Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
WLKY.com
Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
Wave 3
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changes after riots hurt multiple people at juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. “What they are going to see from me is somebody actively involved who wants to make...
Comments / 11