LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO