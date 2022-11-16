Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old dead after south side shooting
A 16-year-old has died following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. It was the first of three shooting IMPD responded to on Friday.
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
Fishers police investigating road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a person was shot on Thursday evening as the result of a road rage incident. According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in a commercial area near 96th Street and Hague Road, just off the exit of I-69. Police said the victim […]
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder
INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
2 hospitalized after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in two people injured. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th Street and N. Post Road, IMPD found two […]
13-year-old struck in hit-and-run on Indy’s near east side
The hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at N. Oakland Ave. and E. Washington St., near Washington and Rural St.
IMPD: Vehicle at center of deadly car theft shooting was previously reported stolen
Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August.
Man sentenced for killing Amanda Blackburn sentenced to 20 additional years
The man sentenced to 86 years in prison for the death of Amanda Blackburn in 2015 is now set to serve more time in prison for a separate sexual assault case.
Four months after deadly mall shooting, Johnson Co. businesses come together for active killer training
JOHNSON COUNTY — Four months ago, a man walked into the food court at Greenwood Park Mall and killed 3 people. The deadly shooting rocked the Johnson County community, but people we talked to say they refuse to live in fear and they are preparing for those worst case scenario situations.
Man charged with murdering carjacker at Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was carjacked was charged with murdering the thief, according to the Marion County prosecutor. The last time Anvictor Butler drove his white Chevrolet Malibu was Tuesday morning to a Marathon gas station at Southeastern and South Emerson avenues. According to police, Butler pulled...
15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, […]
Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
Lafayette woman dies more than 2 weeks after injuries suffered in fire
Lafayette police are asking members of the public for any information they may have about a woman who died after catching fire late last month.
Man arrested after victim dies following shooting, crash on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis made an arrest in a deadly shooting on the east side. IMPD arrested 46-year-old Anvictor Butler for his alleged involvement in Tuesday’s homicide at Southeastern Avenue and S. Emerson Avenue. Witnesses said the suspect shot the victim as he was driving away from him. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old […]
Family asking for community’s help finding who killed 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington
INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters. “It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt. Last year on November 12, Vyshonn Harrington planned to meet a woman at an […]
Teens arrested in armed robberies of food delivery drivers on NE side
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on the city's northeast side.
Man found shot, killed on Muncie street
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
Teens targeted food delivery drivers in series of armed robberies, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the investigation began on Nov. 10. Investigators believe a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were involved in series of crimes. Two of the robberies occurred just a day apart at […]
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
