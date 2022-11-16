Read full article on original website
Breaking: In-state edge David Caulker flips to Iowa State
Iowa State offered Des Moines North high three-star edge David Caulker back in May, and there was some positive buzz and confidence that he would eventually be a Cyclone, including a Crystal Ball pick. Now things have come full circle, and after Caulker was an Iowa commit for nearly half of the calendar year, Caulker has flipped to Iowa State in the class of 2023.
