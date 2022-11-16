ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man found guilty of threatening another man with a BB gun

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers man has been found guilty of aggravated assault after he pointed a gun during a domestic disturbance.

In January, a man was dropping his child off at the child’s mother’s home. During the drop-off, Clifton Lemanz Seawright, 39, was standing in the driveway and began confronting the other man.

After the two verbally confronted one another, the man got into his car to leave. Then, he noticed Seawright reach into another vehicle and pull out a black firearm before pointing it at him.

The man quickly drove away and contacted Fort Myers Police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a black B.B. gun made by Glock in Seawright’s vehicle.

