The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
The Jewish Press
International Shabbat Project Triples in Israel, US and Worldwide
A ten-year-old project to bring together the world’s Jews under the wings of the holy Sabbath broke its pre-pandemic success record this past weekend. The 2022 Shabbat Project hosted 3,711 unity events this past Shabbat in 1,500 cities around the world. The project brings together Jews of all backgrounds...
UAE official calls for 'unambivalent' US security commitment
DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official called on Monday for "codified and unambivalent" commitments from the United States to its security, adding it had no interest in "choosing sides".
gcaptain.com
Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion
Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
u.today
Ripple Partner Tranglo Expands in Asia's Most Developing Country
Ripple partner Tranglo has launched real-time cross-border payments in one of the fastest growing countries in the ASEAN region. Earlier, at the end of August, the company announced expansion into the UAE and the opening of a payment corridor there. This time it is time for Malaysia, but in a different way.
US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies
Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Comments / 3