The Jewish Press

International Shabbat Project Triples in Israel, US and Worldwide

A ten-year-old project to bring together the world’s Jews under the wings of the holy Sabbath broke its pre-pandemic success record this past weekend. The 2022 Shabbat Project hosted 3,711 unity events this past Shabbat in 1,500 cities around the world. The project brings together Jews of all backgrounds...
gcaptain.com

Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
u.today

Ripple Partner Tranglo Expands in Asia's Most Developing Country

Ripple partner Tranglo has launched real-time cross-border payments in one of the fastest growing countries in the ASEAN region. Earlier, at the end of August, the company announced expansion into the UAE and the opening of a payment corridor there. This time it is time for Malaysia, but in a different way.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...

