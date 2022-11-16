ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson

According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Louisville rolls into Governor's Cup, beating N.C. State, 25-10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Will the folks in Las Vegas actually do it?. Now that Louisville has rolled to victories in five of its last six games after defeating North Carolina State, 25-10, Saturday, will the oddsmakers make the Cardinals the favorite in the Governor’s Cup game in Lexington next Saturday?
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

On the current state of Louisville basketball

1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky buries Bellarmine as Cats improve to 4-0

Kentucky womens basketball defeated Bellarmine 63-45 inside Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, improving to 4-0 on the season. The win came less than a week after the Cats completed a successful game against Coastal Carolina in which they breezed by the Chanticleers 79-53. Kentucky sought to keep the Knights winless and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance

University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS middle school basketball coach arrested on assault charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school basketball coach in Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Friday, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night. JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the girls' basketball coach. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY

