Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville rolls into Governor's Cup, beating N.C. State, 25-10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Will the folks in Las Vegas actually do it?. Now that Louisville has rolled to victories in five of its last six games after defeating North Carolina State, 25-10, Saturday, will the oddsmakers make the Cardinals the favorite in the Governor’s Cup game in Lexington next Saturday?
Card Chronicle
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State | Game 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing their four-game win streak snapped at Clemson, the Louisville football program will look to bounce back when they return to Cardinal Stadium this weekend, hosting NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season. The defensive side of the ball...
How to watch or stream NC State at Louisville in an ACC college football game Saturday
Having seen its 16-game home win streak snapped in a loss to Boston College, the Wolfpack hit the road for the rest of the season, starting with an ACC game at Louisville on Saturday.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky buries Bellarmine as Cats improve to 4-0
Kentucky womens basketball defeated Bellarmine 63-45 inside Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, improving to 4-0 on the season. The win came less than a week after the Cats completed a successful game against Coastal Carolina in which they breezed by the Chanticleers 79-53. Kentucky sought to keep the Knights winless and...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 14. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here...
wdrb.com
Eastern High School basketball player details cancer diagnosis, journey to get back in the game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going from class to class at Eastern High School and shooting hoops in the gym, life looks fairly normal for 17-year-old Brycen Doughty. But beneath his workout clothes is a large scar on his left femur, a reminder of the diagnosis that changed his life. On...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville football's win over NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks after the Cardinals defeated NC State on Nov. 19, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, Kentucky
Puttshack Louisville is set to open at the Oxmoor Center after signing new lease. **This article is based on information sourced from online press releases and featured company's website, which are cited within the story**
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
247Sports
Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance
University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
wdrb.com
14-year-old Louisville girl leads 11-year-old volleyball team to undefeated championship season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jordan Jones just led a team of 11-year-old Louisville girls to an undefeated championship season. On its face, it's the story of a great team finishing a perfect year. What makes it unique? Jordan is 14-years old. A freshman at Louisville Collegiate School, she's been playing...
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
wdrb.com
Fore! Louisville's Topgolf officially open after Friday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is now officially open in Louisville. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, city leaders and families alike wasted no...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
wdrb.com
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
wdrb.com
JCPS middle school basketball coach arrested on assault charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school basketball coach in Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Friday, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night. JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the girls' basketball coach. According...
