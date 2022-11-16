ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge school goes navy and orange in wake of UVA shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In wake of the University of Virginia (UVA) campus shooting that left three football players dead and two injured earlier this week, a Baton Rouge elementary school is showing support for teammates and families impacted by this tragedy. Trinity Episcopal Church and Day School...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

#4 Dunham’s second half performance prevails against #13 M.L. King

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Dunham Tigers defeated the M.L. King Jaguars 56-21 on Friday night. Dunham will face Calvary Baptist next. Dunham had full control in the first quarter outscoring M.L. King 21-0. However, the Jags did not back down. Darunce Allen scored a 90 yard touchdown return to add a spark for M.L. King making it 21-13.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA

