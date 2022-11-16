Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana unveils ‘Feed Your Soul’ float ahead of second Rose Parade appearance
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the State of Louisiana are gearing up for the second year of being featured in the 2023 Rose Parade and of course, that means the unveiling of a new and improved float!. This year, the float’s theme is “Turning the Corner” to show...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school goes navy and orange in wake of UVA shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In wake of the University of Virginia (UVA) campus shooting that left three football players dead and two injured earlier this week, a Baton Rouge elementary school is showing support for teammates and families impacted by this tragedy. Trinity Episcopal Church and Day School...
Benefit event hosted for aspiring BR model after deadly Virginia crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit event will be hosted today, Friday, Nov. 18, for an aspiring model from Baton Rouge after recovering from a deadly crash that happened in Virginia. Diamond Jonise, 23, is now paralyzed from the waist down from an accident that occurred on September 8,...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Museum has largest collection of Billie Holiday performance photos
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazz icon Billie Holiday can be seen in a new light. The Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic exhibit has opened at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The exhibit has the largest collection of images from a single Billie Holiday club engagement, according to the Smithsonian.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
brproud.com
#4 Dunham’s second half performance prevails against #13 M.L. King
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Dunham Tigers defeated the M.L. King Jaguars 56-21 on Friday night. Dunham will face Calvary Baptist next. Dunham had full control in the first quarter outscoring M.L. King 21-0. However, the Jags did not back down. Darunce Allen scored a 90 yard touchdown return to add a spark for M.L. King making it 21-13.
theadvocate.com
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
LSU Reveille
'Everyone deserves to live a taste of their dream': LSU senior finds encouragement to pursue path as musician
Rising musician, Damien Henry, is an LSU senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Music is a huge part of his life. “Plenty of days have passed throughout my college experience, and all I can say is that I wouldn’t have made it through without my favorite songs,” Henry said.
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
brproud.com
Governor Edwards honors Southern University students killed 50 years ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of the two Southern University students who were killed during a peaceful protest on campus 50 years ago. “Fifty years after the senseless tragedy of November 16, 1972, when officers wielding...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
brproud.com
Southern University remembers Leonard Brown and Denver Smith for 50th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today marks the 50th anniversary of two Southern students, who were shot to death, while at a peaceful protest. Students that were there still have questions about what happened. Southern University held a serious conversation about what took place right here on the campus...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
brproud.com
Shop from 20 varieties of poinsettias for holiday decorating at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Decorate your home for the holidays with locally grown poinsettias. Over 20 varieties of poinsettias will be on sale at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “The Botanic Gardens evaluates poinsettia varieties developed...
