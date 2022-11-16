Read full article on original website
Wisconsin loses 2,200 jobs, chiefly in health care and social assistance
Wisconsin lost 2,200 jobs last month, due in large part to shrinking job numbers in the health and social assistance sector, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Still, preliminary numbers indicate that the...
The truth is elusive. Trust the Cap Times to find it.
The truth is elusive. Trust the Cap Times to find it. That's the tagline for this year's Cap Times end-of-year membership drive. Starting Monday, Nov. 28, through the end of 2022, we are setting out to raise $35,000 for our newsroom to better serve Madison. We launched our membership program...
Opinion | Mandela Barnes: I still believe that better is possible
Wisconsin, I cannot thank you enough. To my parents, who have been my biggest supporters, I wouldn’t be here without their hard work, which gave me the opportunity to become lieutenant governor and run this campaign. Thank you to the volunteers who have knocked on doors, made phone calls,...
Planned Parenthood expands birth control access in Madison branch
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is expanding birth control availability and other family planning health care services in its Madison branch, along with a site in Milwaukee, both of which previously provided abortion services. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and virtually all abortions became illegal across the...
Register to cook with chef Giovanni Novella of Bar Corallini
Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. featuring chef Giovanni Novella of Bar Corallini, located on Madison's east side. Giovanni will demonstrate how to make fresh stuffed pasta. How to watch. This event is part of our end-of-year membership drive...
State Debate: The further voters live from Milwaukee's center, the more Republican they are, stats show
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says the stats show that the further voters live from the center of Milwaukee the more Republican they are. He admits, however, that the reason for this remains a mystery. The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that Wisconsin Republicans stepped back from Donald Trump...
Starbucks workers in Madison join nationwide strike on Red Cup Day
Thursday is Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when droves of coffee enthusiasts line up for the year’s new collectible plastic coffee cup. It’s one of the busiest days of the year for the coffee chain, but customers who head to the Capitol Square location or more than a hundred other Starbucks will likely find the doors closed, as workers at those stores strike for the day over what they say is the company’s refusal to bargain with their union.
New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph
“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
Review: Li Chiao-Ping Dance delights at H’Doubler
Li Chiao-Ping Dance, a Madison-based dance company named after its artistic director and lauded University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department professor, presented its first of three performances of “bits ’n pieces” Thursday night at H’Doubler Performance Space in Lathrop Hall. Two shows remain this weekend. The evening...
State Debate: Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, charter schools and political labels get debated today
Channel 3000's Bill Wineke says that Tony Evers is an underestimated winner. He suggests he wins because the re-elected Wisconsin governor reminds people of a school superintendent and acts that way. On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe writes about the problems labels cause in our political discourse....
UW-Madison sports nets $757M per year to state economy, up from 2019
University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletics and its 23 Division 1 sports teams are an economic engine generating $757 million a year to the Wisconsin economy, according to a report released by the department Wednesday. That figure is about $150 million more than in 2019, the last time a similar study was...
City Council adds $4.5 million to Madison Public Market
In passing the city’s 2023 capital budget Wednesday night, the Madison City Council added $4.5 million toward the Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap left the project’s fate up in the air. Combined with Dane County’s commitment of $1.5 million, the new financing gets the...
