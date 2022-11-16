Thursday is Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when droves of coffee enthusiasts line up for the year’s new collectible plastic coffee cup. It’s one of the busiest days of the year for the coffee chain, but customers who head to the Capitol Square location or more than a hundred other Starbucks will likely find the doors closed, as workers at those stores strike for the day over what they say is the company’s refusal to bargain with their union.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO