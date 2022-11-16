Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect
It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
Michigan survives Illinois upset by the power of milk: CFB media reacts
The Michigan Wolverines were on the ropes against Illinois but punched back to fight off the upset and college football media couldn’t look away. Call it a lookahead spot, call it a bad day at the office, but the Michigan Wolverines were in serious trouble on Saturday morning against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Michigan fans sending panic meter off the charts over Illinois upset bid
Michigan entered the week with a clear path to the College Football Playoff but Illinois looking to play spoiler sent Wolverines fans into full-blown panic. Coming into Week 12, the stage was set for Michigan to control its own destiny for the College Football Playoff. But Illinois had other plans for what was going down in Ann Arbor.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s ‘pretty embarrassing’ loss an early-season ‘wake-up call’
NEW YORK -- Arizona State’s players started Thursday’s game hell-bent on capturing the Legends Classic trophy. Michigan’s players looked like they’d stayed in New York for the sightseeing. That was the difference in the final result: Michigan’s 87-62 loss in the championship of the early-season tournament...
MLive.com
Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team
NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State
From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game
Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
FINAL: Michigan State hits triple digits, cruises to fifth straight win
While it has been getting cold outside in East Lansing, Michigan State women's basketball has stayed hot inside the Breslin Center. In their fifth and final game of their home stand to start the season, the Spartans hung over 100 points on the Florida A&M Rattlers, with the final score being 109-44. It was a group effort for the Spartans as thirteen players finished with five points or more. The Spartans got off to a quick start as they led the Rattlers 13-5 in the first five minutes of the game. For the rest of the quarter though, the Spartans offense stalled...
Ben Roethlisberger offers another criticism of Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to adjust since veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and he’s offered some insight on the new players. Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left a big hole in the quarterback spot that’s yet to be properly filled. Though he’s officially retired after a lengthy 18-season career that only happened in Pittsburgh, he’s still paying attention to the team as they try to adjust to a new starting quarterback.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Analyzing the Kevin Newman Trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates traded middle infielder Kevin Newman to the division rival Cincinnati Reds for Dauri Moreta, so how did the Pirates do in this swap?. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded infielder Kevin Newman to a division rival, the Cincinnati Reds. In return, the Bucs received right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta. So did the Pirates come out on top of this deal? Is there a winner or loser of this swap?
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
bucsdugout.com
Suspicious behavior at Pirates Town Hall should be alarming to fans
To the surprise of most Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the team held a “Town Hall” meeting earlier this week with season-ticket holders. Pirates play-by-play analyst Greg Brown acted as the emcee for the Town Hall, while a panel consisting of team president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, and manager Derek Shelton took questions from the few that were in attendance.
Judge issues injunction against Hillsdale GOP 'America First' faction
A Lenawee County judge issued a preliminary injunction and ruled against the "America First" faction of the Hillsdale County Republican Party.
