Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Board of Education salutes Teachers of the Year
Polk County Schools’ faculty is routinely ranked among the top in the state, and the district took time Monday to honor some of its finest educators. At its monthly meeting at Stearns Education Center, the Polk County Board of Education saluted its 2022-23 Teachers of the Year, recognizing each winner with a plaque and a round of applause.
theurbannews.com
Local Student Receives National Honor
Barfuo is currently a senior at Asheville High School of Inquiry and Life Sciences (SILSA) where he maintains a 4.23 GPA, placing him in the top 20% of his senior class. He is simultaneously enrolled at A-B Tech Community College. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a...
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
WYFF4.com
Foster families needed in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — If you have room to open your heart and home to a foster child, your help is needed in Buncombe County. Buncombe County Health and Human Services officials said, right now, nearly 100 foster children who call Buncombe County home are not able to live in Buncombe County because there are not enough foster families available there. That means the children have to be moved to other counties.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Opportunity Center
Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
live5news.com
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
Greenville City Council passes resolution to promote inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community
The City of Greenville could soon be a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night, to make that happen.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Putting up the tree on a rainy day in Saluda
To the meadows where we picked the cyclamen. Where the deer tracks were black in the morning. Deep gold sunlight glistens on the shrunken stream. Somnolent trout move through pillars of brown and gold. ~ Kenneth Rexroth, excerpt from “Falling Leaves and Early Snow”. It’s a bitter rain-soaked day...
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals
Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind. These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and...
wunc.org
Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law
March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
Smoky Mountain News
Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months
Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brendan Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local restaurants accepting reservations for Thanksgiving Day
FOOTHILLS––Restaurants and bakeries in the area are making the holidays a little easier for those wanting a taste of their favorite menu item on Thanksgiving Day. Several local bakeries and restaurants are offering pre-ordered meals next week. Order deadlines are in place for some businesses, so business owners encourage those interested to place orders as soon as possible, by phone or on their websites.
avlwatchdog.org
$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville
With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
