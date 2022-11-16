THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.

