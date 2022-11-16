Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Secretary of State Bellows Says Golden Wins Ranked Choice
Jared Golden has retained his seat in the Maine House of Representatives, after winning a ranked-choice runoff. Why Did the Race Have to Go To a Ranked-Choice Tabulation?. The decision between Democrat Golden, Republican Bruce Poliquin, and Independent Tiffany Bonds came down to a ranked-choice decision after Golden failed to obtain at least 50% of the votes. After the original vote count on November 8th, the numbers looked like this:
themainewire.com
Maine Democrats Pick Speaker Who Resigned from Portland Amid Parking Controversy
The Maine House Democrats on Thursday selected the legislators who will lead the caucus in the upcoming session of the State Legislature, selecting for the top spot a former City of Portland employee who was investigated for misconduct and resigned amid controversy. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland) will serve as...
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state,...
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
WMTW
Delay in ranked-choice voting deciding Maine 2nd Congressional District race
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 15, 2022 — The ranked-choice voting tabulation to decide the official winner in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin neared its conclusion Tuesday evening, a week after Election Day, but got delayed until Wednesday due a last minute technical snafu.
mainepublic.org
The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
mainebiz.biz
Maine regulator approves CMP, Versant rate increases
Business and residential customers of Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power face higher electricity bills in 2023 under plans approved by Maine's utility regulator. The rate increases are set to take effect on Jan. 1, and apply to customers who do not choose to purchase electricity from a competitive supplier and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
newscentermaine.com
The Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act
The land that is Maine was tribal land long before white settlers arrived. It first was stewarded by four Indigenous tribes: the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet.
foxbangor.com
DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19
STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
WGME
Maine firefighters sound alarm about EV fire dangers, as training lags behind the tech
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WGME) -- As the number of electric vehicles or EVs grow in Maine, so are concerns about the safety of first responders. The technology is advancing faster than most firefighters can train, leading many to sound the alarm about added dangers under the hood that could pose a risk during emergencies.
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England
Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
Maine backtracks on guidance for medical cannabis sales
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is backing down from some of its guidance for the medical marijuana industry by allowing the sale of pre-rolled products to resume. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy last month banned medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing pre-rolled products and increased the age limit for pre-rolled products sold in stores from 18 to 21, the same as the age limit for recreational marijuana purchase. The guidance at the time suggested that a tobacco license was needed.
WMTW
Get ready to pay more for power in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That's a...
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
The world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen, made its inaugural stop in Maine, docking in Eastport after traveling through the Northwest Passage from Alaska, en route to Antarctica. It also visited Bar Harbor and Rockland. Southwest Harbor. Gott’s Store was put up for sale. The gas station,...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0