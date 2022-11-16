Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite
MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems
The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Names The One Man He Truly Hates
Jake Roberts may currently be a manager signed to AEW these days, but "The Snake" has been around the world of professional wrestling since the 1970s, making a name for himself across various promotions before ultimately being inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2014. Between Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic Championship, Georgia Championship, and Stampede Wrestling, as well as WWE, ECW, TNA, and now AEW, Roberts has undoubtedly a wide array of personalities across the industry. Among all of them, however, only one has earned the distinction of being hated.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Star Is Getting Buried With Bad Booking
Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly think WWE is using Mustafa Ali to his fullest potential. Ali is a member of the "Raw" roster. While he's been getting more TV time under the new regime as opposed to when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some feel he hasn't been established as someone fans can get behind.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms The Bloodline's Lineup For WarGames Match At Survivor Series
As was previously expected, a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre & a mystery partner will headline the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. On the 11/18 "WWE SmackDown," "The Honorary Brute"...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn On How New Age Outlaws Vs. The Outsiders Would've Played Out
Billy Gunn has a bold idea about the outcome of a feud that never was between two of the most popular pro wrestling factions of the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Facebook Live interview show "Captain's Corner," the current AEW star took questions from fans and opened up about his time wrestling for the WWF during the Attitude Era, as well as his most recent resurgence with The Acclaimed in AEW. Late in the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked what it would've been like if his old WWF tag team, The New Age Outlaws, had ever faced off against Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's WCW group, The Outsiders. The tag teams were two of the most popular units of their era, which has long left fans wondering who would've won had they ever shared a ring together.
wrestlinginc.com
What Tony Khan Told Eddie Kingston After AEW Rampage Ended
Over the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been building to their third Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place tonight. We've seen matches added to the card such as Luchasaurus versus Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a steel cage match, a high stakes rematch between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory, and an AEW World Championship bout between champion Jon Moxley and MJF. Prior to the pay-per-view, the Zero Hour pre-show takes place, including a big match that was announced on AEW's social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero Discusses Working With MJF On 'The Iron Claw'
AEW star MJF will soon be making his feature film debut in "The Iron Claw." Based on the true events of the historic Von Erich family, MJF will portray Kevin Vaughan — best known as Lance Von Erich — who was momentarily labeled as a cousin to the family, following the hospitalization of Mike Von Erich. In addition to MJF, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently confirmed his role as the wrestling coordinator for the biopic, in addition to landing a yet-to-be-revealed role. With "The Iron Claw" currently in the middle of principal photography, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Guerrero in an exclusive interview about working with MJF on set.
