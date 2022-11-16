ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision

It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
NJ.com

Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023

The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win

The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency

Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been linked to the Yankees for years. There are trade target posts from the past that prove it. However, he was in his pre-arbitration years and a deal was always unlikely … until now. See, this is the moment in which the Pirates...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former MLB Star Miguel Tejada Detained On Thursday

Former All-Star shortstop Miguel Tejada has been detained at Las Americas International Airport, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. There was reportedly a warrant out for Tejada's arrest for fraud. Gomez said Tejada was issuing bad checks. Per the report, Tejada could potentially face a six-month prison sentence. Additional...
New York City, NY
