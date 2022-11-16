Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision
It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023
The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Hal Steinbrenner sounded like The Boss in latest Aaron Judge comments
In a good way! He sounded like The Boss in a good way. Not in the way where he plans to hire a PI to stalk Aaron Judge, nor in the way where he attempts to trade Aaron Judge for BJ Upton, Chris Johnson and Andrelton Simmons. In the way...
TMZ.com
Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win
The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Trade Target: Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been linked to the Yankees for years. There are trade target posts from the past that prove it. However, he was in his pre-arbitration years and a deal was always unlikely … until now. See, this is the moment in which the Pirates...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Former MLB Star Miguel Tejada Detained On Thursday
Former All-Star shortstop Miguel Tejada has been detained at Las Americas International Airport, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. There was reportedly a warrant out for Tejada's arrest for fraud. Gomez said Tejada was issuing bad checks. Per the report, Tejada could potentially face a six-month prison sentence. Additional...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0