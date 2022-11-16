Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Trenton Finance Committee to recommend to Trenton City Council payroll increases for employees
Following a six-month financial review, a committee is prepared to recommend the Trenton City Council approve pay increases for city and utility workers, including those who work part-time. When budgets were developed last spring before the city’s fiscal year began in May, no wage increase was authorized due to a...
kttn.com
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
kttn.com
Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides
Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of November 14th meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen decided to move forward with a bid for an aerator and approved the purchase of a truck on November 14th. Public Works Director Mark Morey presented the new bid from FTC Equipment for the aerator, and the new bid included the prevailing wage. The new bid was for $229,149. The board originally approved a bid for $193,525 that did not include the prevailing wage.
kttn.com
Deadline fast approaching to order Thanksgiving meals from Coon Creek Baptist Church
The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton reminds community members of the deadline for ordering meals for its Thanksgiving Dinner. Orders for delivery or carry-out meals should be placed by November 24th at noon. Anyone who orders carry-out can come to the church on November 24th from 10:30...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver on enrollment, growth and student support
North Central Missouri College opened new student housing on Crowder Road in Trenton about a year ago. President Doctor Lenny Klaver says the housing is “very popular,” they are “nice units,” and the units are fully occupied. Klaver says the college is examining the future and...
kttn.com
Princeton Board of Education approves moving to eight-man football program
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved moving to an eight-man football program on November 14th. The vote was six to one, with Board Member Chad Smith voting no. The vote came after a presentation from Athletic Director Scott Ussery that focused on Princeton athletic programs competing with similar-sized schools for a conference schedule.
kttn.com
Coon Creek Baptist Church in need of more volunteers for help with Thanksgiving meals
Volunteers are being sought for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says volunteers are needed for setup on November 19th, picking turkeys November 21st through 23rd at approximately 6 or 6:30 am, and chores on the days leading up to the dinner on November 24th. The church is also seeking more delivery drivers and a clean-up crew after the dinner.
kttn.com
Gallatin Ministerial Alliance to hold Community Thanksgiving Service
The Gallatin Ministerial Alliance will hold a Community Thanksgiving Service on November 20th. The service will be at the Gallatin United Methodist Church at 7 o’clock that night. Gallatin First Christian Church Pastor Ryan Beenken will give the message. Other local pastors will also participate in the service. The...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
kttn.com
Candidate filing period for April 2023 election begins December 6th
The filing period for the April 4th election runs from December 6th through 27th for the City of Trenton. The filing will be for one mayor for a four-year term and one councilman from each of the four wards for a two-year term. Anyone interested in filing can do so at the City Clerk’s Office at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested on multiple 2020 warrants
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested on warrants from 2020 and is charged with multiple crimes. Kolton P. Pearson, 38, of Unionville, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies. Pearson is being held on warrants issued in Putnam County in...
bethanyclipper.com
Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land
Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
kchi.com
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
Comments / 0