Mercer County, MO

kttn.com

Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides

Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of November 14th meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen decided to move forward with a bid for an aerator and approved the purchase of a truck on November 14th. Public Works Director Mark Morey presented the new bid from FTC Equipment for the aerator, and the new bid included the prevailing wage. The new bid was for $229,149. The board originally approved a bid for $193,525 that did not include the prevailing wage.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Princeton Board of Education approves moving to eight-man football program

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved moving to an eight-man football program on November 14th. The vote was six to one, with Board Member Chad Smith voting no. The vote came after a presentation from Athletic Director Scott Ussery that focused on Princeton athletic programs competing with similar-sized schools for a conference schedule.
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Coon Creek Baptist Church in need of more volunteers for help with Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers are being sought for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says volunteers are needed for setup on November 19th, picking turkeys November 21st through 23rd at approximately 6 or 6:30 am, and chores on the days leading up to the dinner on November 24th. The church is also seeking more delivery drivers and a clean-up crew after the dinner.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Ministerial Alliance to hold Community Thanksgiving Service

The Gallatin Ministerial Alliance will hold a Community Thanksgiving Service on November 20th. The service will be at the Gallatin United Methodist Church at 7 o’clock that night. Gallatin First Christian Church Pastor Ryan Beenken will give the message. Other local pastors will also participate in the service. The...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Candidate filing period for April 2023 election begins December 6th

The filing period for the April 4th election runs from December 6th through 27th for the City of Trenton. The filing will be for one mayor for a four-year term and one councilman from each of the four wards for a two-year term. Anyone interested in filing can do so at the City Clerk’s Office at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man arrested on multiple 2020 warrants

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested on warrants from 2020 and is charged with multiple crimes. Kolton P. Pearson, 38, of Unionville, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies. Pearson is being held on warrants issued in Putnam County in...
UNIONVILLE, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land

Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Seven Taken To Prison

Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

