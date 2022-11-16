The filing period for the April 4th election runs from December 6th through 27th for the City of Trenton. The filing will be for one mayor for a four-year term and one councilman from each of the four wards for a two-year term. Anyone interested in filing can do so at the City Clerk’s Office at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

2 DAYS AGO