Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Related
Providence student brings BB gun to middle school, causing lockdown
A spokesperson for the district said parents were told just after noon Friday that all students were safe and police were on the scene.
GoLocalProv
Juvenile Apprehended at Hope High School After Latest Pellet Gun Assaults on East Side
Providence Police apprehended a juvenile on Thursday after the latest round of pellet gun attacks on the East Side that morning. There have been dozens of incidents across the city this year alone. About Incidents. Shortly after 8:30 AM on Thursday, police responded to the corner of Hope and Angell...
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month. Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest. 13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck...
BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. According to Major David Lapatin, just before 1 a.m., police were called to 361 Charles Street, the Cadillac […]
Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+
Richard McDermott is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.
Former VA employee accused of threatening supervisor
A Massachusetts man who used to work at the Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office in Providence has been charged with threatening a federal official.
North Kingstown police offer package protection program
Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to their headquarters to be picked up later.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
OUI charge for Massachusetts school bus driver with 28 students on board
A school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said.
Police: Finding missing Warwick woman remains top priority
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
GoLocalProv
North Providence High School Freshman Arrested for Possession of Weapons on School Grounds
North Providence police announced on Wednesday that on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 11:20 AM, the high school police resource officer was notified by a student that another student may have a firearm in his possession on school grounds. The student was identified as a fourteen-year-old male. The assistant principal...
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 15 years in prison for gang-related drug trafficking, shootings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison for gang-related drug trafficking and several shootings. Janssye Toucet, 35, pleaded guilty to 22 felony counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, and committing a drive-by shooting.
ABC6.com
To stop porch pirates, North Kingstown police to start ‘Christmas Package Program’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With the holidays just around the corner, North Kingstown police want to stop porch pirates from stealing your gifts. Starting next week, Capt. John Urban said his department will begin their “Christmas Package Program.”. Anyone interested in participating can have their packages mailed...
Lowell Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old by the name of Anastasia Svay. Police say she may be with her one-month-old child. Svay was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on November 15th. She is described...
whdh.com
‘It was only a matter of time before I got caught’: School bus driver facing OUI charge
A 53-year-old Hanover woman was arraigned on drunken driving and child endangerment charges Friday after police say she was drunk behind the wheel while transporting dozens of kids in Pembroke. Police say Bethann Sweeney was visible drunk when she was stopped while driving 28 teens and two adults home from...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
ABC6.com
2 Pawtucket men arrested for manufacturing, possessing, intent to distribute cocaine
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said two men were arrested for manufacturing and possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. Jocabeth Garcia-Ramirez and Cristian Munera Castrillo were arrested after a court ordered search warrant was executed at 28 Palm St. Apt. 1. During the search, police found around...
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
Comments / 0