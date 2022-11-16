Read full article on original website
Believe in The Magic Christmas Vendor Show Opens in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center was transformed to “the most exciting place in Southern West Virginia,” according to event organizers, for the Believe the Magic Christmas Vendor Show on Friday, November 18, 2022, and Saturday, November 19, 2022. More than 80 vendors were at the Convention Center on November 18, displaying unique […]
Little beaver state park Christmas lights display
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — From December 16, 2022 through December 31, 2022, Little Beaver State Park Foundation will have a Christmas lights display! You can start decorating November 21, 2022 until December 15, 2022 and anyone is welcomed and encouraged to decorate a campsite with free advertising from businesses, churches, and foundations. The location of […]
WDTV
Glenville State set to host tree lighting, holiday concert
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is set to host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music. Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when...
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […]
WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
WDTV
New, modern travel plazas coming to West Virginia Turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - New, modern travel plazas are coming to the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. During a press conference Friday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a major redevelopment plan for the Beckley, Bluestone and Morton travel plazas.
Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria is now open
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A local restaurant has opened its doors back up to customers after months of renovations. The Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria location has officially opened its doors again after four months. Today, Thursday, November 17th, 2022 the restaurant opened at 6:30 AM sharp ready to serve breakfast to customers in a newly-renovated building.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
wchsnetwork.com
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
WDTV
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
WSAZ
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
