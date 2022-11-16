ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVNS

Believe in The Magic Christmas Vendor Show Opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center was transformed to “the most exciting place in Southern West Virginia,” according to event organizers, for the Believe the Magic Christmas Vendor Show on Friday, November 18, 2022, and Saturday, November 19, 2022. More than 80 vendors were at the Convention Center on November 18, displaying unique […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Little beaver state park Christmas lights display

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — From December 16, 2022 through December 31, 2022, Little Beaver State Park Foundation will have a Christmas lights display! You can start decorating November 21, 2022 until December 15, 2022 and anyone is welcomed and encouraged to decorate a campsite with free advertising from businesses, churches, and foundations. The location of […]
BEAVER, WV
WDTV

Glenville State set to host tree lighting, holiday concert

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is set to host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music. Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNS

Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
BECKLEY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WVNT-TV

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

New, modern travel plazas coming to West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - New, modern travel plazas are coming to the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. During a press conference Friday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a major redevelopment plan for the Beckley, Bluestone and Morton travel plazas.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria is now open

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A local restaurant has opened its doors back up to customers after months of renovations. The Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria location has officially opened its doors again after four months. Today, Thursday, November 17th, 2022 the restaurant opened at 6:30 AM sharp ready to serve breakfast to customers in a newly-renovated building.
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
MONTGOMERY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

