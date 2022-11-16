Read full article on original website
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
wgno.com
Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov.22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
Two suspects wanted in connection with auto theft in Gentilly
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspect wanted in connection with a ongoing investigation of a car jacking.
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
WDSU
Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
Louisiana man arrested after impersonating a federal agent
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a federal agent, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO).
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating 2 shootings in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sherriff's Office are investigating two shootings in Raceland that took place on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, two vehicles shot multiple rounds at each other on Buford and St. Louis Streets and Louisiana Highway One and Greenville Street. Sheriff Webre stated that the suspects...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday
New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
Brazen carjacking in quiet Metairie neighborhood
A woman carjacked in the driveway of her Metairie home Sunday night. The woman was not injured, but thieves did make off with her 2018 Honda Accord.
NOLA.com
Teen charged as an adult in Bridge City slaying gets 15-year sentence
A defendant who was 16 years old when authorities say he killed one man and injured another in a drug-related shooting was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge last week, according to Jefferson Parish Court records. Shane Kerner, 19, had been charged...
WDSU
Orleans Parish district attorney discusses conviction of man who fatally stabbed woman in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man accused of stabbing a woman to death in a Seventh Ward home back in 2016 has been convicted, according to the Orleans Parish district attorney. Anthony Jones, 48, barricaded himself in a home, set fire to it, then tried to run away...
theadvocate.com
2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
Operation Washout scrubs the streets of criminals
A two week operation by U.S. Marshals and several other federal, state and local law enforcement partners finished up on Friday. Operation Washout targeted some of the area’s most dangerous and violent fugitives.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal hit-and-run in West Lake Forest
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Lake Forest Monday night. According to police, the hit-and-run left a 39-year-old woman dead and injured a 43-year-old man. The hit-and-run happened in the 9300 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road around 6...
WWL-TV
Man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
NEW ORLEANS — The man who caused a disturbance outside the Superdome on Tuesday morning after wielding a knife and subsequently being shot in the arm by an NOPD officer has a crime history that includes murdering his family more than three decades ago. Our partners at NOLA.com are...
