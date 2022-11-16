ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov.22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday

New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal hit-and-run in West Lake Forest

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Lake Forest Monday night. According to police, the hit-and-run left a 39-year-old woman dead and injured a 43-year-old man. The hit-and-run happened in the 9300 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road around 6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

