Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo surgery next week on elbow injury

By Thomas Ignudo
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper will have surgery to address the UCL tear in his right elbow next week, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday.

Dombrowski said it's unclear if it will be Tommy John surgery or not. Harper's prognosis and timetable to return next season remain unknown.

Harper suffered the elbow injury in April. He tried to continue playing in the outfield, but he was used exclusively as the designated gutter since the elbow injury due to complications with throwing the ball.

The elbow injury wasn't the only one Harper suffered this season. He suffered a broken left thumb in late June that sidelined him for two months of the season.

Once Harper returned in late August, he shook off the rust, got hot and helped the Phillies earn their first World Series berth in 13 years. His home run in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres lifted the team to win the NL pennant.

But, the Phillies lost the World Series in six games, 4-2, to the Houston Astros.

Harper's rehab and return date will be something to monitor moving forward.

