Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and Ceruledge
Charcadet is the pre-evolution to Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The little Pokemon evolves only when holding a particular item. The Auspicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and the Malicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, so Charcadet's evolutions are also version exclusives. Read on to see how to evolve Charcadet into either Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on version - the method is largely the same!
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
PSA: Steam Is Back Up [Update]
Update 11/18 3:45 pm PT: A half hour after the outage, Steam appears to be back online. Happy gaming!. Original Story: Steam appears to be down as users are reporting a sudden outage at the world’s largest PC games launcher and store. According to IGN’s sister site DownDetector, users...
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
How to Evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor - New Evolution Method
There’s a new evolution method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that’s used to evolve three different new Pokemon - the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmo, the Bug-type Rellor, and the Grass/Ghost-type Bramblin. Here’s exactly what you need to do to evolve these three Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. How to...
Witcher 3 Next-Gen Release, Control 2 in Development, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update Release Date, to Control 2 being confirmed to be in development, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:34...
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
How to Unlock Koraidon and Miraidon's Abilities
Paldea is a big place and traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! All of these upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the abilities you can gain to upgrade Koraidon/Miraidon.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Don't Include Pokérus
It's seemingly official: Pokérus is gone. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just released on Thursday, but players are already discovering the rare, fictional disease is not present in the new games. Pokérus was first introduced in Gen 2 Pokémon games. The status is essentially a virus; it infects any...
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
7 Things to Do First - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives you a whole new region to explore, and as soon as you step outside, all of Paldea is your Cloyster. But, there are definitely a few things you should consider - especially if you want to make exploring the most rewarding and fun it can be. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the whole game).
Wednesday: Season 1 Video Review
Wednesday hits Netflix on Nov. 23, 2022. Review by Amelia Emberwing. Wednesday introduces a whole new generation to the Addams family with creepy and kooky hijinks and an incredible performance from Jenna Ortega. Some tertiary characters struggle from weak writing while more interesting players are kept on the sidelines, but it’s not enough to bog down the series too much.
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
Sonic Co-Creator, Yuji Naka, Arrested - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. Embracer Group has announced that Borderlands developer Gearbox now owns the Risk of Rain franchise. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet....
