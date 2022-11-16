Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Warriors are scrambling as Klay Thompson's struggles have reached elephant-in-the-room levels
Klay Thompson wasn't happy when Charles Barkley said he's "not the same guy" he was before sustaining devastating injuries in consecutive years, first a torn ACL and then a ruptured Achilles. Thing is, it's true. Thompson acknowledged it himself, rhetorically asking reporters amid his Barkley rant: "Who goes through something like that and comes back [the same]?"
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring attack
Kuzma logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Kuzma struggled to find his shooting touch in this one and needed 24 attempts from the field to hit 21 points, but he led the Wizards in scoring and also stuffed the stat sheet. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the forward, as he's turned the ball over four or more times in each of his last five matchups.
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz will miss at least three games
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz will miss at least three games with a broken thumb she suffered Monday in the Huskies' 83-76 victory over Texas, the school announced on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL
Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out at least two more weeks
The Jazz announced Thursday that Gay will be out at least two more weeks due to a left finger sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks and underwent an MRI that revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, while his absence should allow Lauri Markkanen and Simone Fontecchio to see increased run.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Snags interception Thursday
Douglas recorded five tackles and one interception during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans. Douglas collected his second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in Thursday's loss to Tennessee, while he also logged five stops in the contest. With fellow cornerback Eric Stokes likely done for the year with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old should continue handling heavy snap counts and operating opposite Jaire Alexander for the remainder of the season. The Packers are next scheduled for a Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Third straight double-double
Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets. Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard says recovery from ACL injury a 'two-year process' after first game in nearly a month
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court Thursday night, playing 24 minutes in the team's 96-91 win over the Detroit Pistons. He finished with just six points on 2-of-8 shooting, but added five rebounds, five assists and four steals and was a team-best plus-26. Notably, he was in the starting lineup for this game, unlike his first two outings of the season, where he came off the bench.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Not playing Saturday
Tarasenko will sit out Saturday's game against the Ducks with an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Tarasenko didn't take part in the morning skate and will miss at least one game. Alexei Toropchenko is slated to play alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Saturday night. Tarasenko has four goals and 13 points through 16 games this year.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Shaky as injury fill in
Lambo made three of his four extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers. Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) and played a limited role. He attempted only extra points and missed his third try by hitting the right upright. Bullock will have 10 days to recover from his calf injury, and if he does, Lambo will likely return to Tennessee's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday that includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury
Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
Comments / 0