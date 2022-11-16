Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s overall school performance back to pre-pandemic scores. See how your school did.
Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state's overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year and the same score...
Louisiana Department of Education announces 2021-2022 K-12 school performances in NELA
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021-2022 school performances for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems. A list of schools in Northeast Louisiana and their performance results are provided in the table below. School School System 2022Letter Grade 2022SPS Caldwell Parish High School […]
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
lailluminator.com
Report: Students at schools that close unlikely to continue education elsewhere
Less than half of students whose colleges closed between 2004 and 2020 went on to enroll at another school, according to an analysis of school closures. Between 2004 and 2020, approximately 12,000 campuses closed, impacting nearly 150,000 students. Of those schools, 78% were for-profit colleges. Louisiana has not been immune...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
WDSU
The Deputy Secretary of Youth Services at OJJ announces resignation after riots and escapes from Bridge City
The Deputy Secretary of Youth Services, William Sommers, who has led the Office of Juvenile Justice since 2020, resigned on Friday. This comes after multiple riots and escapes were reported from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Office of Juvenile Justice Assistant Secretary Otha...
Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered
LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
WDSU
Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy announces his decision on governors race
Sen. Bill Cassidy has made his decision on the Louisiana governors race next year. Cassidy confirmed Tuesday that he would make a decision on whether or not he would run for the position by the end of the week. He announced in a statement Friday that he would not seek...
wwno.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its three-year-old decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
NOLA.com
Black communities in Louisiana far more exposed to industrial pollution, study says
Louisiana communities containing industrial plants and high percentages of Black residents experienced seven to 21 times more toxic air emissions than similar locations with higher percentages of White residents, according to a new study by researchers with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic. Those findings include the 184-mile stretch of the...
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
Is Oil & Gas Coming Back? Good News for Louisiana
Here's another instance of "You won't see this in the national media." We all know how devastating the government's response to the COVID pandemic was to the economy. But there is now some good news on the horizon... especially for Louisiana. According to LSU's Center for Energy Studies, Louisiana lost...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
KTBS
Despite Medicaid expansion, Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes...
WDSU
Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
